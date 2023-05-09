School board battles over meetings, language

This time of year, 3-2 is a common score in baseball games.
It has also been a common “score” at Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meetings.
The two on the losing end – as usual – on May 2: Carine Werner and Amy Carney.
As has been the case many times over the last four months, the two rookie board members were outvoted by Julie Cieniawski, Libby Hart-Wells and Zach Lindsay on two seemingly routine matters that many boards likely would stifle yawns over.
The first was Cieniawski’s “requested changes to Governing Board Policy BEDF regarding voting method.”
The changes were inspired by a recent meeting in which Carney and Werner cited a lack of information and abstained from voting on hiring of a principal that had been lumped in with other personnel matters.
While the two resisted the motion and presented alternative wording, the other three overruled them on “voting method” language.
That language says: “Board members may also abstain from voting or abstentions. An abstention is not a vote and is to be used when a Board member has an actual conflict of interest as defined under state law or Governing Board policy.
“In accordance with Governing Board Policy BCB, if a board member has a conflict of interest and plans to abstain from voting on a measure, the board member shall not participate in the discussion on the proposed measure prior to the vote.”
A second paragraph was also added to the policy manual: “When a quorum is present, a majority vote of the votes cast (ignoring abstentions) is sufficient for the adoption of any motion.”
When Carney and Werner abstained from a vote at a March meeting, Lindsay was absent.
Under the previous voting rules, the votes by Hart-Wells and Cieniawski were not considered a majority of the four votes and thereby not enough to pass the personnel matter.
“Ignoring abstentions breaks public trust,” Werner argued at the May 2 meeting.
“This is nothing to do about silencing anyone,” Hart-Wells countered.
Carney and Werner also were outvoted in their opposition to Superintendent Scott Menzel’s proposed 2023-24 calendar, which has five fewer board meetings than the current year “to do the core business of the district.”
He said this would allow staff members more time to provide board members information in advance.
Werner said losing five meetings “is significant. … the communities I have spoken to are absolutely opposed and appalled by this.”
Carney agreed with Werner.
“We have a lot of work to do,” Carney said. “I don’t understand how we can cut meetings.”
“This isn’t anyone’s voice being eliminated or taken away,” Cieniawski insisted.
Lindsay and Hart-Wells agreed with the board president, passing Menzel’s calendar.
The board voted unanimously on personnel matters – approving David Priniski as director of federal and state programs with a salary of $116,146 and promoting Paul Ferrero to principal of Mohave Middle School with a salary of $102,750.
The board also unanimously okayed the name change of Pima Traditional School to Pima Elementary School.
