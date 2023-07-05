Scottsdale approves withholding some water

Scottsdale is about to make millions selling water.
No, not to Rio Verde Foothills.
An agreement has yet to be ironed out on a new law that calls for Scottsdale to treat water supplied by a third party – likely EPCOR, a private water company – and transport it via a standpipe to the unincorporated community, which had been receiving Scottsdale water indirectly for years.
The new sales deal is also indirect.
In a nutshell, it has the federal government paying Scottsdale to take less water from the Colorado River to ease demands on Lake Mead.
As previous Progress stories have outlined, Scottsdale has been “banking” excess water for years; the supply of Colorado River water has far outweighed the demand of Scottsdale residents and businesses.
Phoenix, Glendale, Peoria and other Valley cities are also taking part in agreements to leave water in Lake Mead.
Scottsdale is now joining the reduce-water party, after Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved two items at its June 27 meeting.
In the first, the city agrees to participate in the 2023 Intentionally Created Surplus Preservation Program “and take financial compensation at a rate of $330 an acre-foot in-lieu of delivery of 2,479 acre-feet of its Non-Indian Agriculture water in 2023.”
The second action is even bolder, doubling down – or tripling down – on the first action.
Council approved the agreement “to contribute 7,000 acre-feet the first calendar year (2023); 6,000 acre-feet the second calendar year (2024); and 5,000 acre-feet the third calendar year (2025).”
In return, the city will be paid $400 per acre-foot for a total of $2.8 million this year, $2.4 million in 2024 and $2 million in 2025 – a total of $7.2 million.
True, 7,000 acre-feet of water is an enormous amount – the size of a small lake.
But it is also true that Scottsdale has been routinely banking 10,000 to 20,000 acre-feet of water per year.
“This is water we would have banked,” Gretchen Baumgardner, Scottsdale’s water policy manager, told the council.
City records show Scottsdale used 76,207 acre feet of water in 2021 (4,022 acre-feet less than in 2020).
Scottsdale received 86,222 acre-feet of water in 2021, with 72,695 acre-feet of that coming from Lake Mead.
So that leaves at least 10,015 acre-feet of water that were banked in 2021 alone. That figure climbs by another 20% when factoring in reclaimed water the city added to its reserves.
In 2022, according to Scottsdale Water documents, the city stored just under 10,000 acre-feet of unused CAP water; the same year, it provided about 120 acre-feet of water to the Rio Verde Foothills area.
