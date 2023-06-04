Scottsdale developers may lack ‘The Wright Stuff’

Good, bad or ugly, true, half-true or totally false, people can say pretty much anything about you when you’re dead and can’t defend yourself.
Take developers – please, as many around Scottsdale would say. Recently, a company announced plans to change 125 acres of North Scottsdale desert land into the Mack Innovation Park.
The name is only the beginning of the grandiloquent project that claims “a design that is inspired by the historical and cultural context of Frank Lloyd Wright.”
Repeatedly referring to the Midwestern architect – who extended his extraordinary vision here with the Taliesin West, as well as nearby Biltmore Hotel and David and Gladys Wright House – the Mack developers claimed their project “will greatly enhance the design character of the area.”
A headline to a recent Progress story wondered if the developers were “Wright or wrong?”
“Not Wright, that’s for sure,” Stuart Irwin declared, in a Facebook post about the story.
Another commenter was even harsher: “Frank Lloyd Wright would be turning in his grave if he knew the destruction of the beautiful desert would be ‘Frank Lloyd Wright inspired space’ buildings!
“I have seen buildings that claim to be ‘Wright inspired’ and it’s an insult to his work and legacy.”
The signature: Kim Lloyd Wright.
And, no, that’s not a clever pseudonym – it’s on her birth certificate.
Being the great-granddaughter of the American architectural vanguard and Scottsdale legend made Kim Lloyd Wright feel she had to speak up, she told the Progress over lunch at the Pinnacle Peak Country Club, a long fairway (but short auto) drive from her North Scottsdale home.
She only met her great-grandfather a few times, but has fuzzy memories of celebrating Easter with him at Taliesin West.
Kim Lloyd Wright said she was utterly outraged by a developer’s plans to “flip” desert land into an industrial park – and acting as if Frank Lloyd Wright would smile down on the designs.
“This is a first, for a developer to claim that,” Kim Lloyd Wright said, grimacing at the thought of Mack Innovation Park.
“But there are homes where the realtors would advertise as ‘Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired’ so that they could gain interest in the home and possibly be able to sell it for more money – but it had nothing to do with Frank Lloyd Wright.”
The 156th anniversary of Frank Lloyd Wright’s birth is coming this week.
Born June 8, 1867, in rural Wisconsin, he died two months shy of his 92nd birthday April 9, 1959, at a Phoenix hospital.
In 70 years, he designed over 1,000 homes and commercial structures.
He leaned heavily into what he called “organic architecture …. Nor cherishing any preconceived form fixing upon us either past, present, or future,” as he once wrote, “but instead exalting the simple laws of common sense or of super-sense if you prefer determining form by way of the nature of materials.”
He might be best known for designing a lavish-yet-natural structure over a waterfall: Fallingwater in western Pennsylvania.
“That's my favorite,” Kim Lloyd Wright said. ‘I mean, it is just so unique and it's so beautiful.”
She shakes her head at the idea of going from Fallingwater to Mack’s “Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired” warehouses.
Fallingdesert, maybe …
Even as she sees Scottsdale’s desert charm being chipped away year by year, Kim Lloyd Wright clutches onto a love of the landscape she shares with her great-grandfather.
He fell in love with the Arizona desert, Kim said, “Because it was organic. It was nature, it was beautiful.
“And he came from Wisconsin, which is another beautiful place … He loved the desert. Loved it – when he did move out here, his architecture changed to a more different style, to meet and to blend in with the desert.”
The David and Gladys Wright House in Arcadia where Kim Lloyd Wright was raised in was designed by Lloyd Wright, Frank Lloyd Wright’s eldest son.
“He designed our house to look just like a Frank Lloyd Wright,” Kim said.
Kimberly Lloyd Wright has not quite lived in the Valley her entire life, as she moved with her husband, Mark Kuntz, to California for a year-and-a-half.
“I hated it,” Kim said. “So we moved back here and this is where I'm comfortable.”
Unlike her famous forefathers, Kim Lloyd Wright says she has no talent for architecture: “I can’t draw a straight line.”
Her hobby is show horses, with a past favorite she called Wright On.
What would FLW think?
In the highly unlikely event he would have lived to be 156, what would Frank Lloyd Wright think of Scottsdale 2023, with its bustling Old Town, booming businesses and miles of gated communities?
Not much, his great-granddaughter decides.
“Probably too crowded. Too commercial … I think that he would not like the more cookie cutter homes that are going up nowadays.”
And she is certain as water falls that FLW would not agree that putting up industrial buildings would “improve” the desert, as the Mack developers boast.
“They're building something on the desert as if it's like this horrible, sad desert.”
“That’s why my great-grandfather came here because of the beauty and that's why I posted that he would be turning over in his grave – if he had one,” Kim added, with what might be called organic cynicism.
