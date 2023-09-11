Scottsdale Fashion Square lands a big Catch

The elephant – or perhaps Elephante – in the mall is news of a hot Scottsdale “catch.”
Scottsdale Fashion Square last weekend unveiled redevelopment plans for its south wing, “including more experiential dining and more retail space dedicated exclusively to men.”
Scottsdale Fashion Square features high-end stores such as Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Apple and restaurants such as Nobu, Ocean 44, Francine and the newly added Moxies.
The Scottsdale shopping center is owned by Macerich, a national retail powerhouse.
During Macerich’s Aug. 8 earnings call with analysts, company executive Doug Healey announced seafood restaurant Catch will open its first Arizona location on one side of the Nordstrom wing’s new entrance – near Élephante, a chic Italian restaurant scheduled to open next year.
Catch is not expected to bring its “Asian-inspired and globally influenced menu” here until 2025.
Healey also tried to pump up investors over “a major story emerging from our consistent reinvestment in this one-of-a-kind property in Arizona is the success and growth of men’s luxury.”
He said Gucci and Louis Vuitton are “both now open and doing very well,” with other luxury stores like DIOR and Salvatore Ferragamo “dedicating more store space to the men’s market …
“It’s a remarkable phenomenon and Scottsdale Fashion Square is at the forefront of this key trend,” Healey said.
Macerich properties across the country saw an 8% sales increase year over year in men’s apparel, with Scottsdale Fashion Square and the other the top 10 Macerich registering a 13% year-over-year increase in men’s clothing and shoes.
That should be pumped up a bit when TravisMathew – sellers of “essentials and performance golf apparel” – tees up a store in Scottsdale Fashion Square soon.
That will add to the high-end mall’s 1.9 million square feet and 240 shops and restaurants.
During the earnings call, Macerich CEO Tom O’Hern gave a high-altitude view of the real estate company, leading with, “Leasing volumes continued at a record level.”
“Consumers are shopping, eating out, and traveling at pre-pandemic levels,” O’Hern added.
For more information, visit fashionsquare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.