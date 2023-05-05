Phoenix Police on May 4 arrested a Scottsdale man on a first-degree murder charge for the brutal stabbing death of a 29-year-old woman who had been hiking alone near her Phoenix home.
Zion William Teasley, 22, was charged with stabbing esthetician Lauren Heiki 15 times after accosting her while she was hiking the morning of April 28 along a trail that straddles Scottsdale and Phoenix.
Teasley was arrested early Thursday evening at his apartment near Scottsdale and Bell roads after Phoenix detectives traced him through a combination of cell phone data, satellite images of the assailant running down the rail and DNA.
Teasely had recently been released from a prison term in Eloy after serving about half of a three-year sentence for robbery and other crimes.
DNA taken during his arrest in those crimes helped connect him to Heiki’s slaying.
The DNA from the murder scene was lifted from barbed wire that the suspect apparently cut through as he chased down the victim.
Teasley had recently been fired from a sporting goods store for allegedly stealing merchandise and being “aggressive” with female coworkers.
Court papers filed in Teasley’s arrest said he denied to detectives he was involved in the killing.
Dailymail.com reported Teasley told detectives about “growing up as a Christian, and his internal struggle with his own sexuality” and that he “was concerned about the salvation of his soul due to his thoughts.”
He also reportedly told police he had seen the victim wanted “wanted to look like her.”
Arrest papers also said he told police “I am definitely not the person who plans to kill another person. If I was going to do something like that it wouldn't be premeditated.”
Teasely likely will remain in jail as court proceedings continue.
No bond was set on the border charge and a $1 million bond was set for violating his parole from the 3-year prison term.
The victim had been working as a server at Troon North Golf Club and her mother said in a social media post that “she was very happy, loving her life and dreaming of the future she thought she was creating.”
