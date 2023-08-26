Scottsdale man returns to Hawaii for relief effort

"We are pushers of positivity," Luke Kayyem told the Progress from Hawaii.
On Aug. 14, the Scottsdale life coach was on his way to distribute supplies to victims of the Maui wildfires.
The day before, he and a few members of his Fathers of the Future group flew into Hawaii, where he was raised.
Kayyem is already more than halfway to his goal of raising $50,000. By mid-week, people had pledged more than $32,000.
According to the fundraising effort, “We are a small select group of ‘Change Agents’ committed to assisting, helping, and serving humanitarian efforts directly to those in need.
“We will be delivering IMPACT, water, supplies, shelter, bedding, clothes, transportation, love, kindness, and other forms of Aloha, to and through West Maui, the surrounding communities and the entire Island.”
Kayyem’s Facebook page (seach “menslifecoach”) shows him interviewing some Maui locals.
“This environment is aloha – and aloha means love. And love means family,” Kayyem told the Progress.
Luke and his wife, Najla, are raising two high school-age children in Scottsdale.
Luke said he would have to miss his son’s first Notre Dame Prep football scrimmage – but feels obligated to share the journey of love of others by providing assistance.
“The majority of people who have stepped up and served are doing it because of their hearts,” he said.
The tragedy hits home for him, as he was raised in Hawaii. Kayyem choked up as he described stories he heard about people narrowly escaping the deadly fire.
“We have mobilized a unit that the heartbeat is in Scottsdale,” he said.
He said he was quickly able to spread his fundraising message via social media.
“I've been in marketing, self-marketing, the self-branding world for 15 years. And we've always told stories,” Kayyem said.
“We've always been authentic in our messaging. And because of that people know, like and trust us. And we're continuing to do that, through our social media platforms.”
Kayyem’s life-coaching business is targeted at men. As he pitches on lukekayyem.com:
“My mission in life is simple: Helping high-performing men just like you get their greatness back and ensure your greatest days are ahead of you.”
Kayyem related one of the first men he met this week in Hawaii.
“This was a big man – 300 pounds, 6-foot-3. He said, ‘I went into the fire as a big, strong man. And I came out as a tiny, little boy.’”
To learn more or donate to his effort, visit givebutter.com/Py0E6C.
