Scottsdale ranked 6th in nation for recreation

When it comes to a wide range of leisurely pursuits – from parks and playgrounds to restaurants and theaters – Scottsdale residents have it pretty good, according to a national survey released recently.
Among the 100 largest cities in the nation, Phoenix ranked 6th on a list of best cities for recreation compiled by the financial website wallethub.com.
Scottsdale also topped the seven Arizona cities included in the survey.
But in terms of the total score wallethub.com assigned each of the 100 cities to arrive at the rankings, Scottsdale did even better. It’s total score of 55.2 wasn’t all that far behind the top city in the nation for recreation – Las Vegas, Nevada, which garnered 61.43 points.
The other top four included Orlando, Florida, 2; Tampa Florida, 3; Cincinnati, Ohio, 4; and Atlanta, Georgia, 5.
Scottsdale came in well ahead of the least favorable city for recreation among the 100 eyeballed by wallethub: Lowly Chula Vista, California, earned that dubious honor with a 30.5 score, below second-worst Newark, New Jersey.
To arrive at its rankings wallethub.com assigned points to a wide variety of features it believes comprises its definition of a solid home for recreational activities of all kinds, grouping them in four categories.
Those categories included:
• Over 30 different kinds of public and private facilities, ranging from trails and even basketball hoops per capita to public beaches and pools to coffee shops and baseball/softball diamonds.
• Costs, under which wallethub included massages and grooming as well as fitness club memberships and affordable 5-star restaurants.
• The quality of parks, including such factors as the percentage of the city’s population with walkable access to them as well as acres of parkland and playgrounds per capita.
• Weather, for which Scottsdale was ranked third, behind the California cities of Riverside and Bakersfield. That launched the West’s Most Western City into the top 10, as Scottsdale was ranked 29th in costs and 30th in accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities and quality of parks. All the Arizona communities – and in fact, 99 across the country – were well ahead dead-last Buffalo, New York.
Wallethub explained why it was interested in finding the best places in the nation for recreation, saying, “Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet.
“The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor,” it said. “Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy.”
It places a high value on parks – which gives Ahwatukee’s proximity to the South Mountain Preserve as well as Pecos Park and Pool a leg up over places like, say, Birmingham, Alabama, and San Bernadino, California, which tied for last place.
The best for parks in wallethub’s eyes? New York City, followed, in order, by Madison, Wisconsin; Anchorage, Alaska; San Francisco, California; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.
When it came to the cost of recreation, Glendale.
Wallethub said its assessment of recreation. costs also included the cost of bowling, movie tickets, booze, hamburgers and pizza, and average restaurant meals.
So that formula not only made Glendale the thriftiest place in the country for recreation but landed Toledo, Ohio, in second place, Fort Wayne, Indiana, in third, Wichita, Kansas, in fourth place and Oklahoma City in fifth.
The least wallet-friendly city in the nation for recreation, wallethub.com says, is, not surprisingly, New York City.
The website also took a deeper dive to identify the five best and five worst cities in a variety of individual categories.
Among the Arizona cities that did in those best-worst lists were:
• Mesa and Gilbert, which ranked fifth and fourth, respectively, for least number of tennis courts per capita (Honolulu, Hawaii, ranked best).
• Scottsdale ranked fourth for the highest percentage of parkland as a share of total city area. Mesa made that list too, but for the fifth lowest percentage of parkland versus total city area.
• Tucson had the fifth lowest bowling costs in the country.
Wallethub also called on five university professors who are experts on the subject of recreation – four with doctorates – for their thoughts on whether cities should raise taxes or deepen debt through bond issues to invest in parks and recreation.
While four cautioned that it depends on an individual city’s need, they all to a degree thought that idea is worth pursuing. The fifth expert did not answer the question.
“Absolutely,” said James Madison University’s Dr. Stephanie West, the most enthusiastic supporter of that idea. “I think every recreation professor would answer this way. Investing in parks and recreation in a community is like investing in your home.
“While one should be sure investments are reasonable and equitable, investing in parks and recreation increases the value of your community.”
Oddly, a wallethub survey released in May that rated 182 cities for best places for a staycation wasn’t as kind to Scottsdale.
It rated Scottsdale 16th in the nation and only second best in Arizona – behind Tucson, which earned No. 15 nationally. On the other hand, Scottsdale rated a lot better among Arizona muncipalities for staycations than Gilbert, which landed at 162.
As for the best staycaytion in the United States, wallethub gave that honor to Honolulu, Hawaii.
For the full surveys: wallethub.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.