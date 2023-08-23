Scottsdale residents saved water despite heat

Scottsdale is coming off likely the hottest month the city has ever sweated its way through.
Yet, even during the record-shattering heat wave of July, Scottsdale residents and businesses used 7% less water than in July of 2022 – saving as much water as would fill a small lake.
“We saved nearly 180 million gallons of water from July 2023 when compared with July 2022,” said Valerie Schneider, a Scottsdale Water spokeswoman.
Part of the savings came from a grass-removal rebate program. Scottsdale Water customers removed 400,000 square feet of grass over the last year – eliminating the need for watering during the hottest months.
Scottsdale Water also promoted an outreach campaign educating homeowners on proper desert landscape watering – no more than twice a week.
And residents were asked to not water during the hottest hours of the day (between 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.) to help prevent evaporation loss and increase plant absorption.
The water savings was exceptional, in light of July’s Phoenix Sky Harbor average temperature high of 115, seven degrees hotter than last July.
Northern Scottsdale can have temperatures five degrees cooler than Phoenix Sky Harbor, but parts of south Scottsdale usually share the same temperature as Phoenix.
Sky Harbor temperatures were over 110 degrees every day in July, with three days of highs hitting 119. In July 2022, temperatures hit 110 during a mere 14 days.
Yet, as temperatures went up, the water use in Scottsdale went down.
“Scottsdale residents are amazingly adaptive and are true leaders in water conservation,” said Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water.
“To save millions of gallons of water during a period when temperatures hit 110 degrees 30 times in one month shows that people are listening and that they care about water sustainability here in Arizona.”
For the first seven months of 2023, Schneider noted, “We have saved more than 1.1 billion gallons of water when compared to the same time period last year.”
Since the declaration of stage one of Scottsdale’s drought management plan, the city has beefed up efforts for saving water throughout the city.
In January 2022, the city asked residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce their water use.
