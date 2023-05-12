Scottsdale seeks board, commission members

The city of Scottsdale is seeking board and commission members. Residents wanting to volunteer their time and institute a positive change in Scottsdale are invited to apply to serve.
Library board member “Sam” Kathryn Campana said, “As a volunteer it’s fun and intriguing to learn all the hard work that goes into making our libraries such welcoming learning centers. There is huge satisfaction in giving back to our community through commission service.”
She added, “My mother was our school librarian where I grew up in Idaho, so this opportunity is especially meaningful.”
Openings are available on four boards and commissions:
• Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee (one opening)
• Historic Preservation Commission (one opening)
• Library Board (one opening)
• Tourism Development Commission (one opening for a Scottsdale hotelier)
Find information about the functions of these boards and commissions at scottsdaleaz.gov, search “Boards and Commissions.”
Interested applicants must submit an online application by June 1. Submitted applications are valid for one year.
The City Council will review materials and nominate candidates from the applicant pool and hold interviews and appointments in June. All board and commission members are required to comply with the city’s ethics code and attend a training session before officially beginning their term
