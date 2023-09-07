Scottsdale starts new post-COVID service

Even with a new virus strain surfacing, for many, the lockdown days of the pandemic are long in the distance, like a bad movie that can’t be forgotten soon enough.
But not for everyone.
Some who had their routines and lives negatively impacted still have not rebounded, according to the Scottsdale Senior Services Department.
On Aug. 21, City Council unanimously approved accepting a $125,000 grant from Maricopa County.
The city calls it a “Post-COVID Education and Social Isolation Intergovernmental Agreement.”
According to information presented to council, Senior Services “wishes to provide activities related to the social isolation experienced by many seniors and disabled adults during the recent COVID pandemic.”
The city plans to target some of its most vulnerable residents – seniors and adults with disabilities – to help them get a jump start on resuming “daily activities through socialization.”
The city’s social services team plans to do this chiefly through field trips.
According to the work statement pitched by the city and accepted by the county, Scottsdale staff will provide at least seven “socialization field trips” before May 31.
The city plans to take at least 20 seniors on each trip, which will emphasize “community wellness, facilitate social interaction and community exploration.”
Potential destinations include the Botanical Gardens, Phoenix Art Museum, Musical Instruments Museum and Scottsdale’s own Water Processing Plant and Museum of the Southwest.
The program also plans to distribute safety kits to homebound seniors.
According to the city, during the pandemic, Scottsdale Senior Services at Granite Reef and Via Linda Senior Centers “came to a sudden halt.
"Post-COVID however, services have been slow to open-up due to calculated timeframes for allowing the patrons to return to the facilities.”
The Scottsdale senior services are only at about 80% of pre-COVID participation.
“Similarly, many seniors were (still are) hesitant to participate in small group settings,” the agenda notes, adding:
“The low numbers of attendance for the targeted populations are noted by the absence of many of our ‘regulars’ who have chosen not to venture back to public centers and the amenities for fear of compromising their health.”
That can have negative turns, the application stresses, noting, “It has been documented and observed by our social work team that increases in social isolation for seniors and adults with disabilities, particularly homebound individuals, has a detrimental impact on their view of daily activities necessary to be part of their community.”
In addition to socialization, the program plans to mix information, with Maricopa County Department of Public Health providing “post-COVID education.”
“Socialization activities, preparedness kits, planning and transportation will be provided by experienced city staff and city approved contracted entities,” it added.
Information: scottsdaleaz.gov/seniors.
Granite Reef Senior Center, 1700 N. Granite Reef Road; 480-312-1700.
Via Linda Senior Center, 10440 E. Via Linda; 480-312-5810.
