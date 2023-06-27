Scottsdale teen to start at Naval Academy

Scottsdale resident Alexandra “Ally” Alessio, a graduate of Notre Dame Preparatory High School, will be inducted into the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 2027 on June 29, marking the beginning of six challenging weeks of basic midshipman training during Plebe Summer.
Alexandra, the daughter of former city Planning Commission Chairman Paul Alessio and his wife Michelle, is one of about 1,200 candidates selected for the academy’s “plebe,” or freshman, class.
For her first six weeks, she and the others will have plebes have no access to television, movies, the internet or music and restricted access to cell phones. They are only permitted to make three calls during the six weeks of Plebe Summer.
“The pressure and rigor of Plebe Summer is carefully designed to help plebes prepare for their first academic year at the Naval Academy and the four years of challenge that awaits them,” the academy explained in a release.
That initial prep work includes basic skills in seamanship, navigation, damage control, sailing, and handling yard patrol craft. Plebes also learn infantry drill and how to shoot 9 mm pistols and M-16 rifles.
Other daily training sessions involve moral, mental, physical, and professional development and team-building skills. Activities include swimming, martial arts, basic rock climbing, and obstacle, endurance, and confidence courses designed to develop physical, mental, and team-building skills.
Another 40 hours are devoted to learning infantry drill and five formal parades.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a B.S. degree in a choice of 26 different subjects and go on to serve at least five years as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
