Scottsdale to trade more water for credits

Scottsdale continues to find creative ways to “bank” billions of gallons of excess water.
As previous Progress stories reported, Scottsdale has been routinely storing 10,000 to 20,000 acre-feet of water – the size of a small lake – per year.
The supply of Colorado River water the city receives far outweighs the demand of Scottsdale residents and businesses.
Two months ago, Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved withholding a sizable portion of the Colorado River it is allocated.
As part of the Intentionally Created Surplus Preservation Program, the city will be paid around $8 million to leave 20,000 acre-feet of its allocated Colorado River/Lake Mead water over three years.
Now, Scottsdale is on the verge of setting aside another 5,000 acre feet of water for Tucson to use.
An acre foot is approximately 326,000 gallons. As such, the 5,000 acre-feet that will be traded to Tucson for long term credits is about 1.6 billion gallons of water.
City records show Scottsdale used 76,207 acre-feet of water in 2021, 4,022 acre-feet less than in 2020. Scottsdale received 86,222 acre-feet of water in 2021, with 72,695 acre-feet of that coming from Lake Mead.
At its Aug. 21 meeting, Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved a resolution “authorizing the executive director of Scottsdale Water, or designee, to sign an agreement with Tucson Water for storage, recovery, and exchange of Central Arizona Project (CAP) water.”
Mayor David Ortega compared the yet-to-be-crafted agreement to a common bank transaction.
“It’s like a water bank, having two ATMs,” Ortega said.
“Scottsdale Water can bank water in Tucson downstream for their use. And Scottdale would draw Tucson (CAP) allocation upstream at the Scottsdale Water Campus -- like an ATM transaction."
The agreement would “exchange” up to 5,000 acre-feet of the city's CAP water.
Instead of storing the unused water, as it typically would, Scottsdale will simply leave the water in the CAP system earning credits.
As Valerie Schneider, a spokeswoman for Scottsdale Water, put it, “Scottsdale will not do anything physically with the water. Basically, we can let up to 5,000 acre-feet pass through our intake point at Scottsdale.
“Then, Tucson will retrieve this at their storage facility using their existing system.”
The exchange, agenda material explained, would allow Scottsdale “during a time of Colorado River water shortage, to exchange long term storage credits in Pima County for an equivalent amount of Tucson's CAP allocation.”
While a contract with Tucson is not in place, “The goal is to complete this by Aug. 31 and deliver water to Tucson in September,” according to the city.
Phoenix and Tucson have been doing a similar water exchange for a decade, according to the agenda.
“The project consisted of Phoenix storing a portion of its unused CAP water at Tucson's Southern Avra Valley Storage and Recovery Project (SAVSARP) facility which earned them long-term storage credits,” the agenda notes.
“The idea was for Tucson to recover this physical water (as credits) near the SAVARP and deliver it as needed by Tucson. In exchange, Phoenix would be able to take a portion of Tucson's CAP supply directly out of the canal for use in Phoenix.”
Tucson and Scottsdale negotiated a similar agreement.
Leaders of the two cities called the pending deal a win-win.
“Interjurisdictional, proactive measures like this benefit Scottsdale residents and show the state that local municipalities are taking forward-thinking action to make sure our communities have water for decades to come,” Ortega said.
“As a leader in water conservation and management throughout the country, Tucson is helping support Arizona cities build their own water resilience,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.
"I am proud to help the city of Scottsdale and Mayor Ortega protect their precious water resources through this water exchange agreement.”
