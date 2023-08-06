Scottsdale Unified aims to keep schools safe

With the coming school year fast approaching, one word is crucial to schools and districts: security.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority,” Scottsdale Unified School District Superintendent Scott Menzel said as the new school year begins Monday, Aug. 7.
While noting the SUSD vision “is to engage all students in world-class, future-focused learning,” Menzel stressed, “Creating a safe environment for students to learn is integral to their success. As such, we go to great lengths to secure our schools.”
SUSD looks at safety as teamwork, the “shared responsibility of students, staff, parents and community members alike. It also requires a multifaceted approach,” Menzel said.
The district calls its safety campaign DIG-IT, which stands for doors, identification, gates and IT/cyber security.
That means ensuring doors are locked, students and staff wear IDs, gates are locked and proper care is given to cyber security – like reporting potential phishing and proper protection of passwords and protected information, according to Menzel.
On a physical level, a key part of keeping its 29 campuses secure is the staff of school resource officers.
SUSD has school resource officers – or SROs – at its high schools and middle schools.
The district has two Phoenix Police SROs, one at Ingleside Middle School, the other at Arcadia High.
“There is a Phoenix Police sergeant who supervises those SROs and others across their jurisdiction,” Menzel said.
“We have nine SRO officers and a sergeant from Scottsdale Police Department dedicated to our other four high schools and five middle schools.
“We have a community liaison officer from Paradise Valley Police who is not dedicated to our schools but does support all schools and religious institutions within Paradise Valley,” the superintendent added.
The district has received a grant for two more SROs, one for Yavapai Elementary and one for Anasazi Elementary.
Those positions remain unfilled for now.
“Scottsdale Police informed us the earliest they may be able to fill these positions would be fall of 2024,” Menzel said.
In the ideal world, every school would have at least one police officer.
But that scenario is unlikely, Menzel said.
“The district recognizes the benefit of school resource officers. However, all three police agencies have informed us that it would be years before they could staff positions at all schools and even if they could, the cost for these officers would be prohibitive at this time.”
SUSD also employs unarmed security guards. They patrol campuses, check for proper identification of people on campus, assist school administration with discipline and searches, ensure gates are locked and doors are secured, Menzel said.
“They are the eyes and ears on the campus to ensure safety and security protocols are being followed,” he added.
“Preference is given to security guard applicants who have experience as a guard from somewhere else and/or experience working with children.”
The security guards must complete annual physical agility tests and receive training in de-escalation, CPR, first aid and search and seizure.
“The security guards are different from SROs in that they have different missions,” Menzel explained. “The SRO is there to promote positive interactions with the police as well as to assist and handle criminal activity on the campuses.
“The security guard is there to ensure safe facilities and interactions with all persons on campus. Both groups work hand in hand and train together to ensure that all persons know what to expect in an incident.”
