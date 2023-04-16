It’s a time to enjoy playing and exploring outdoors; participating in activities such as archery, arts and crafts, and sports; sitting around a campfire; bonding with other kids, and so much more.
This is the traditional camp experience for kids with no limitations.
For children with special needs, summer camp had not been possible. They were often able to only hear about the summer camp tales of other children or, at best, to attend camps that did not provide for their special needs, leaving them on the sidelines.
For over 325,000 children with special healthcare needs, and over 12,500 children in foster/out-of-home care in Arizona, attending summer camp was out of reach until Whispering Hope Ranch was built specifically for them.
Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation makes the joys of summer camp accessible to them.
The 45-acre ranch in Payson was designed and built expressly to accommodate their special needs.
Camp facilities include specially designed equipment such as adapted saddles used with a wheelchair mounting ramp, aquatic wheelchairs, and wheelchair swings.
Camper cabins include wheelchair recharging stations, refrigerated locking med storage, specially designed restrooms, and more.
The Agnes Varis Splash Zone comes with a large shade canopy and six aquatic wheelchairs for those whose power wheelchairs are not water-friendly.
Camper facilities can accommodate up to 164 kids per camp session, along with counselors and medical personnel.
The Ranch annually serves 1,700 children, ages 6 to 17. Camp sessions are each geared towards a specific pediatric specialty.
One week the Ranch may host children with muscular dystrophy, the next spina bifida, and the next children who are living in foster care, group homes, and protective custody.
The Ranch also offers weekend retreats during spring and fall, serving various needs such as children grieving the loss of a loved one or facing cancer treatments.
There are camps / retreats for children who have been abused, children with autism, visual impairment, kidney disease, and more. For each summer camp or weekend retreat, the camp is transformed to meet the needs of the children who will be participating.
In addition to the adapted facilities that make incredible, life-changing experiences available for kids with special needs, the Ranch also has animal. Many have been rescued from abuse or abandonment; others were born with physical anomalies or suffered illness or injury.
Like the campers, these animals have unique differences and live with unique challenges. Several camp activities are blended with animal interaction and equine-facilitated programs.
The heart of the Ranch experience is the healing that happens between campers and the gentle animal residents.
There are a wide range of benefits gained through the campers’ experiences with the animals including accelerated physical, mental, and emotional healing; unconditional acceptance with animals that are nonjudgmental and uncomplicated.
The touch of an animal is non-threatening for children who have suffered abuse; and physiological benefits such as decreased heart rate and blood pressure.
Through their interaction with animals living with similar disabilities or illnesses, campers feel less alone.
In February, Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation was chosen to receive a quarterly donation in the amount of $18,400 from the members of 100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun in Scottsdale.
The group of women meets each quarter to learn about local charitable organizations in the Valley, then votes on which organization will receive their quarterly donation.
Each member donates $100 to the chosen charity. 100+ Women Who Care has donated over $1 million to charities since their inception.
100+ Women Who Care member Bailey Lloyd is also the manager of corporate partnerships at the Ranch.
Bailey began as a teen volunteer, continued volunteering through college, and was offered a job with the Ranch upon graduation.
When asked how this donation will benefit the Ranch, Bailey replied, “This donation is absolutely incredible.
“The fact that a group of women can come together and provide these funds for tons of organizations, including ours, means we’re able to serve more children here in Arizona with special needs and give them the summer camp experience they deserve.”
There are several ways to help the Ranch, including corporate partnerships, donations of products or services, matching company donations, and volunteering. In addition, Whispering Hope Ranch Foundation is a qualifying charitable organization for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit. Visit.whisperinghoperanch.org for more information.
100+ Women Who Care Valley of the Sun in Scottsdale meets at HomeSmart Corporate Office, at 8388 E. Hartford Drive, Ste 100, Scottsdale each quarter.
Its next giving circle will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 26. Visit 100wwcvalleyofthesun.org to learn more and register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.