Senior facility poised to replace Olive Garden

Sorry, Olive Garden fans.
Your favorite Italian restaurant is about to be developed.
The southern edge of Old Town is the setting for a big senior facility, just across Scottsdale Road from HonorHealth’s campus.
On the southwest corner of Osborn and Scottsdale roads, the Osborn Residential Health Care Facility plans 200-plus beds in two six-story buildings – one for “active adults,” the other assisted living.
While those who pine for pastas and breadsticks would strongly disagree, developers say “The Osborn will bring redevelopment of an underutilized site.”
Scottsdale-based Aspirant Development had its initial plan for the community approved by Scottsdale City Council in September.
Aspirant recently submitted more detailed plans “for a new six-story residential healthcare facility with 227 units/beds with ground floor restaurant on a 3.59 acre site.”
Even without the Olive Garden, residents will have plenty to choose from, including U.S. Egg, Lo-Lo’s Chicken and Waffles and Oregano’s nearby.
According to the developers, “The synergy of uses between the proposed residential healthcare use and existing adjacent HonorHealth campus and commercial businesses will bolster the economic vitality offering an ideal context for seniors to ‘age in place.’”
