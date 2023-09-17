‘Senior squeeze’ hits Scottsdale

A trend worrying elected officials might be called “the Scottsdale senior squeeze” as older adults are squeezed out of the city by ballooning rents.
According to the US Census Bureau, Scottsdale’s median household income of $97,409 is nearly 50% higher than neighbors like Phoenix ($64,927), Mesa ($65,725) and Tempe ($64,080).
Yet Scottsdale has a growing problem: Seniors struggling to pay rent.
“I am concerned about seniors being squeezed out of housing by higher rents,” Councilman Tom Durham said.
Councilwoman Solange Whitehead knows all about the senior squeeze.
“I volunteer at the Granite Reef Senior Center and in my three-plus years, I have met seniors that have faced steep rent increases and ‘surprise’ fees,” Whitehead said. “This has forced some to leave Scottsdale.”
The federal government estimates of the 241,050 people in Scottsdale, 6.7% are below the poverty line. That’s two to three times less than the poverty in Mesa (12.1%), Tempe (18.2%) and Phoenix (18.1%).
Even so, that means 16,000 people in Scottsdale are struggling financially.
That spills over into the city’s significant senior population. A quarter of Scottdale residents are 65 and older, much higher than the senior populations in Mesa (16.5%), Tempe (10.4%) and Phoenix (11.1%).
Not all of those who came here to retire are living in luxury.
And some being squeezed out of Scottsdale wonder where to go and what to do.
“I have heard stories about seniors being forced out of Scottsdale,” said Councilwoman Betty Janik. “Several of these seniors were a vibrant part of our community volunteering their time to serve on our boards and commissions.
“Others are frightened to leave their home in Scottsdale where they lived for decades. Now, at an advanced age, they must relocate to an unknown location.”
Whitehead said the situation is “a real hardship.”
“Many of these seniors … built a community here to help with groceries, doctors appointments and welfare checks,” she said. “Many also depend on Scottsdale's food programs which they lose when they are forced to move.”
Two Sept. 6 presentations regarding the Paiute Neighborhood Center on Osborn Road between 64th and 66th streets in southwest Scottsdale spotlighted the situation here.
According to a Sept. 6 city presentation:
“There is an increasing number of seniors and families who are being displaced from their homes due to non-renewal notices, rising rents and a decreasing number of affordable rents and mortgages for all.”
The city said it now costs nearly $1,500 for a studio apartment and upward of $2,000 for a two-bedroom unit in Scottsdale.
The city’s waitlist for Housing Choice Vouchers – previously known as Section 8 vouchers – counts 124 seniors, 456 disabled families and 760 homeless people.
Three Senior Affordable Housing properties in Scottsdale have a total of 438 seniors on the waitlist.
Scottsdale Senior Centers assisted 16 seniors with rent and eviction prevention in the last 12 months.
Pair of Paiute projects
The presentations outlined a pair of Paiute projects – one lined up for funding, the other a “wish list” item.
The first project, approved by voters in 2019, is to build new office space at the neighborhood center, which opened in 1995.
At its Tuesday, Sept. 19, meeting, Scottsdale City Council will consider a request to add $5.3 million of General Fund money to $11.2 million – the project’s original estimate – in bond money for the $ new Paiute building.
At the Paiute campus, the city provides crisis case management and offices for the Scottsdale Housing Agency. Programs here include Head Start, Family Resource Center and Southwest Autism Research and Resource Center.
The second project “would be funded separately” and add up to 28 affordable housing units to the Paiute Campus, according to the city’s presentation.
The second-floor addition, with 20 studio units and eight two-bedroom units, is projected to cost $15.7 million.
Funding from. the American Rescue Plan ($6.5 million) and county ($1.2 million) will cover about half the cost.
Mary Witkofski, the city’s Community Assistance manager, will ask the council to authorize $8 million from the General Fund for the residences.
Whitehead, for one, thinks the money would be well spent, saying it will create “the opportunity to add dwelling units on top for low income seniors and those with disabilities.
“This is a perfect location, there are grant funds available, and we'll be serving a very important segment of our population,” she said.
According to the agenda for this week’s meeting, the office renovation and residences projects “will be designed and built together.”
Like other governments, Scottsdale no longer uses “Section 8” for federal housing assistance – the new term, Witkofski explained, is “Housing Choice Voucher.”
She said Scottsdale was issued 735 vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Of those, about three-quarters have been issued.
Nearly 2,000 people remain on a waiting list for a Scottsdale voucher, which can cover rent for one- to four-bedroom homes, depending on family size.
“We currently have close to 200 landlords we are working with,” Witkofski said, adding that an outreach program has led to “a great increase” in participating landlords over the last year.
Whitehead sounded eager to boost the city’s programs.
“Scottsdale has a small but committed staff team committed to reducing and preventing homelessness,” she said.
“There is no silver bullet – just a variety of effective programs and housing options.”
Councilman questions cost
Mayor David Ortega agrees with Whitehead on this – while throwing some of the blame at an issue he is passionate about.
“It is alarming that evictions are estimated to hit nearly 82,000 this year in Maricopa County – and that short-term rentals are squeezing out family housing,” Ortega said.
“The proposed 28-unit affordable housing solution for Scottsdale seniors on fixed incomes at the site of the Paiute Neighborhood Center is a step in the right direction to address this problem.”
Councilman Barry Graham expressed concern about the needs of seniors.
“I'm disappointed when people lecture our seniors that they need to ‘get with the times.’ It's our seniors we should be thanking for how much they've contributed to our city,” Graham said.
“My whole life I've seen how Scottsdale residents watch out for each other—including understanding that many seniors on fixed-incomes are financially vulnerable.”
Yet Graham made it clear he has concerns about the Paiute Community Center expansion.
“Current estimates of $16.2 million for 28-units would average $580,000 per unit. Wouldn't it be cheaper for taxpayers if the city bought existing condos or small houses to provide temporary housing?” Graham pondered.
Durham also wants to take a hard look at the number.
“The devil is in the details, but I am generally in favor of the Paiute plan for additional housing,” he said. “It would provide housing combined with services exactly where they are needed.”
Graham wondered if going far beyond the original scope of the 2019 bond vote by adding housing risks “exposing the city to accusations of ‘bait and switch.’
“Staff have provided conflicting information on whether the Paiute housing project would be open to all populations or restricted to seniors,” Graham added.
“The Paiute Center's mission is children-focused, raising concerns that moving adults through the facility would change its character and mission and be less inviting to families.”
Janik countered that view, saying she supports the Paiute residential expansion.
“I know an additional 28 units is a beneficial step towards caring for our seniors,” she said. “I consider these endeavors our commitment to humanity.”
For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/construction/project-list/paiute-neighborhood-center-projects.
