Short-term rentals a magnet for partying teens

The old “kegger in the woods” – or, in Scottsdale, kegger in the desert – may have a new twist: party at the Airbnb.
It may be too early to call it a trend, but Sgt. Eric Bolles, head of a Scottsdale Police Department short-term rental task force, said he was shocked by two recent parties busted up by police.
Both were massive, raucous, destructive parties held in Scottsdale houses – one in the north end of the city, the other in the south – that were rented by high school kids.
“Our last two bigger events have been underage parties,” Bolles said.
“Luckily, we got to both of them early.”
Even so, he noted, both party houses suffered significant damages, with TVs torn off walls and smashed, broken furniture and windows and other signs of rampage.
In many situations, Bolles noted, when reports of loud parties turn out to be short-term rentals, there is not much police can do.
The city does not limit the number of people who can gather in one place.
Unless there are obvious violations of laws, in most cases Bolles and other officers will simply check on the party hosts and ask them to be respectful of neighbors.
But these two parties were different, with crowds of teenagers drinking – and then running from the police.
“We got there and 60 underage people are getting ready to start partying,” Bolles said, shaking his head.
He was asked how he broke up the party.
“When you pull up with a police car and there's 60 underagers, you don’t have to do anything – they’re just gone, running in every direction like a cartoon.”
Though he grinned at a somewhat comical image, Bolles said the police department is serious about “really trying to be proactive in getting out to those high school parties.”
He said he is spreading the word to student resource officers and school security guards to keep their ears open about possible Airbnb/VRBO parties over the holiday weekend.
