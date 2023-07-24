Some cool in the pool as city heats up

Atticus Ryan had to think for a moment, when asked about his favorite thing about the McDowell Mountain Ranch pool.
“The slide,” the 7-year-old decided.
His parents, Patrick, bearded and tanned, and Nicole, looking cool from under a sunhat, grinned in appreciation.
The aquatic center “was great,” the mother of two said. “It was our first time here.”
The family of four from Cave Creek came to the northern Scottsdale pool to stay cool at the beginning of another stretch of 110-plus degree days.
“It’s definitely felt hot,” Patrick Ryan said. “And we're both born and raised here.”
Indeed, the heat wave that began July 1 is keeping emergency responders busy.
“We are averaging three to five calls a day related to heat,” said Scottsdale Fire Department Capt. David Folio. “Typical calls for service we get is general illness. Usually someone working outside or sitting in the 118 degree weather waiting for the bus or homeless.”
If it’s any relief to those suffering through an unprecedented heat wave, Scottsdale is not expected to come close to a daily record.
The Phoenix all-time record is 122 degrees.
According to the National Weather Service, before this year Phoenix hit 119 five times: 122 on June 26, 1990; 121 on July 28, 1995; 120 on June 25, 1990; and 119 on June 20, 2017, and June 29, 2013.
Notably, four of those five 119+ days came during June, typically the Valley’s hottest month. This year, Scottsdale and the rest of the Valley enjoyed an unusually cool June – but since July, Valley temperatures have topped 110 every day.
The Phoenix high July 19 hit 119 for the sixth time ever recorded.
Scottsdale records are a little trickier to figure, according to Paul Weser, a longtime geography professor at Scottsdale Community College.
“Determining the all-time maximum temperature for Scottsdale is problematic as there is no official National Weather Service site (in Scottsdale) for long term records,” he noted.
Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is the NWS “official location” for Phoenix. South Scottsdale is slightly more than 5 miles from Sky Harbor, so temperatures there have hovered around 118.
“One hundred eighteen degrees can be stunning to people who are used to being active outside — including hiking on our wonderful trails,” Folio said.
“With the jump in temperatures, Scottsdale Fire officials urge the public to adjust outdoor activities — including hiking plans.”
Weser’s research showed an unofficial Scottsdale temperature record of 119 degrees on two days: June 26,1970 and Aug. 2, 1972.
“However, no station location or specifics were given so I cannot verify the accuracy,” he said.
Wesser also found Scottsdale Airport data starting at the end of 2001.
“The highest temperature in that time was 118 degrees on two days, Sept. 25, 2009, and June 20, 2017,” he said.
A record seemed to be in the making last week, when the AccuWeather forecast for July 16 called for a high of 119 – but that day Scottsdale “only” hit 111.
But the city warmed up from there, with the high on July 18 hitting 114 and a scorching 115 the next day.
That’s good for business, at city pools.
At Cactus Aquatic and Fitness Center, “Heat doesn’t keep people away,” staff member Zakary Steenhoek said with a laugh.
The mid-city pool is more for serious swimmers than kids, he noted.
“We don’t have slides and other kids' features like Eldorado and McDowell Mountain Ranch,” he added.
Indeed, down in south Scottsdale at Eldorado Aquatic, Pete Jensen, the city’s Community Services supervisor, said kids have been flocking there to get cool.
“We’ve been busy,” he said. “Especially on weekends.”
In the middle of the week, around 70 kids were in the pool, which features a water slide. That number more than doubles on the weekend.
Jensen’s week also featured a ribbon-cutting at the renovated Chaparral pool.
The city employs nearly 200 to staff its four pools.
“We’re fully staffed – I know Phoenix has been struggling to staff their pools,” Jensen said.
One new thing this summer in Scottsdale is “Shark Start,” which Jensen said is a “feeder program into junior lifeguarding. It’s a fun way to learn about lifeguarding and water safety.” The program is for kids 10 to 12.
Jensen and his staff host a free “Safety Luau” at Eldorado Aquatic from 4 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday, July 30. The event is billed as “a fun and informative evening about water safety.”
In addition to safety tips, the pool will feature a “dive-in” movie showing of Disney's “Lilo & Stitch.”
For information on events, pool hours and more, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/sports/aquatics.
