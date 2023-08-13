Standpipe Board is moving fast

Some complain that government entities move at the speed of melting glaciers – but not the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District Governing Board.
The foundation for the board was laid when Gov. Katie Hobbs signed SB 1432 into law June 19, less than a week after Democrats and Republicans passed the bill aimed at forcing Scottsdale to resume providing water – via a “standpipe district” – to its unincorporated neighbor.
For years, tankers filled up on Scottsdale water at a Jomax Road standpipe and delivered it to the unincorporated county area between northeast Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
But after several years of Scottsdale warning the 750 or so Rio Verde Foothills households the standpipe would be shut off, Mayor David Ortega stiff-armed alternatives and led the pipe’s shutdown Jan. 1.
Sponsored by Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, SB 1432 required five appointed standpipe district representatives negotiate a plan with Scottsdale to “treat and transport” water provided by a third party – likely EPCOR, a private utility company.
State officials promptly appointed Meredith DeAngelis, Kent Thomas, Michael Miola, Thomas Braun and Chris Josefowski to the RVF Standpipe Board.
The board hit the ground running, scheduling meetings – open to the public except for “executive session” portions – and contacting EPCOR about providing water and the city of Scottsdale about treating and transporting it.
“We are moving as fast as we can – that was part of the goal for all five of us, to get this resolved as soon as possible,” DeAngelis said.
Asked if the board had a goal of when they could nail down an agreement with Scottsdale, she said, “At this point, we’re still gathering information, so we’re not sharing a timeline.”
Similarly, she would not offer any estimates on how much the Scottsdale water would cost Rio Verde Foothills residents.
“Scottsdale and EPCOR have also been working fast with us,” DeAngelis added. “I’m very optimistic as far as getting agreements going with Scottsdale and potentially EPCOR.”
Kelly Corsette, a spokesman for the city, confirmed communication with the board has begun.
“Even though the standpipe district has started meeting, there is no formal action on the city's part to report at this point,” Corsette said.
“City staff have had informal phone conversations with some standpipe district board members and some staff had a preliminary meeting with the board chair.”
Corsette said the city will not formally meet with board members until “the standpipe district identifies their water source and is ready to discuss specific deal points of an intergovernmental agreement with the city.”
Approval by the Scottsdale City Council would ultimately be needed for any deal with the RVF district.
According to minutes of the Aug. 5 Standpipe District Board meeting, a legal representative was hired who will be paid for with “part of the 10% surcharge funding in SB 1432.”
Board member Josefowski, who has been in touch with the private utility company, told the board of “EPCOR’s willingness to be the short-term water provider.”
Thomas, the board member assigned to be the primary contact with the city, “shared Scottsdale’s willingness to work with us on a treat and transfer and compensating them for their costs.”
The board also fielded questions from Rio Verde Foothills residents. According to the minutes, “the primary concerns were centered around costs, which are not available yet.”
On Aug. 8, the board met again but quickly went into executive session to receive legal advice, asking non-board members to drop off the video call.
“The community has been very helpful,” DeAngelis said. “They’ve been excellent in supporting us as well.”
She expects the board to have meetings every Saturday morning to answer questions from community members.
For more information, visit rvfsd.org. For questions or comments, email info@rvfsd.org.
