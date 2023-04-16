Scottsdale was mostly on the sidelines during the first week of an Arizona Corporation Commission hearing on utility EPCOR’s proposal for providing water to the Rio Valley Foothills area.
Last week’s hearing was highlighted by debates among residents who live on unincorporated county land about the impact of the utility’s involvement.
In October, EPCOR filed an application with the commission “for approval of its proposed standpipe water tariff; and establishment of a certificate of convenience and necessity for standpipe water service only to the Rio Verde Foothills Community.”
After months of preliminary motions and conferences, the hearing began April 10.
The hearing is scheduled to continue Tuesday, April 18.
In a filing, EPCOR estimated a cost of $12 million to create a standpipe for it could use to service Rio Verde.
Scottsdale became the focus in a discussion of how, if at all, the city is working with EPCOR.
Nick Myers, an ACC commissioner, sent a March 31 letter to both that asked:
“My question for EPCOR and the City of Scottsdale is whether there have been any discussions regarding the two most cost-effective options outlined in EPCOR's Dec. 7 letter.”
He was referring to EPCOR’s request to use Scottsdale’s existing standpipe, which the city shut on Jan. 1. That action left Rio Verde Foothills residents without drinking water.
In a letter dated April 7, Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson replied to Myers.
“ACC staff is correct that Scottsdale has not offered to enter into an agreement with EPCOR,” Thompson wrote.
Referring to an apparent offer from the private utility company, Thompson told the commission, “there have been no further discussions with EPCOR regarding using Scottsdale facilities to supply water and the options outlined in EPCOR's Dec. 7, 2022, letter that involve Scottsdale do not appear viable.
“The city does believe that there are viable solutions for EPCOR to provide water to Rio Verde Foothills residents without the use of Scottsdale facilities.”
Yet internal records reviewed by the Progress as part of a public records request seemed to show the city open to working with EPCOR in late 2022.
In a Nov. 2, 2022, email, Brian Biesemeyer, the city’s water executive director, discussed a private offer to supply water to the community, with Scottsdale treating and delivering it.
Under the subject "San Carlos Apache Tribe offers 65 million gallons of water to RVF,” Biesemeyer wrote:
"This is from a private water supplier who went out and acquired (tribal) lease water … he is not a regulated water provider like EPCOR. Our preference has always been to work with a regulated provider, private or water district, and not with a single water hauler."
At the ACC hearing, the city stood firm to its position that the county should provide water to Rio Verde Foothills.
While two of the four options outlined in EPCOR’s application would use Scottsdale's system, two would remove it from potential solutions to the water problem.
At the hearing, Rio Verde Foothills residents urged the commission to approve EPCOR’s application while residents of the nearby Trilogy community opposed it, fearing the utility will raise their rates.
Maricopa County and the City of Scottsdale continue to be at a stalemate 14 weeks after Scottsdale stopped providing water to a community of about 1,000 just outside the city borders.
So, residents there remain without water.
Dozens of comments were submitted in two categories: “in support” (generally RVF residents) and “in opposition” (Trilogy residents, mainly).
During the public comment period that opened the hearing, dozens expressed their views, including John and Doreen Hornewer, who have a water hauling service to the area.
The Hornewers were skeptical about how much EPCOR will charge for water.
According to a response to commission questions EPCOR submitted March 31, the company’s “intention was to provide water standpipe service to existing residents of the Foothills community and to those whose homes that would be built in short order … EPCOR's exclusive right to provide this service, consequently, would be limited to those current Foothills residents and those who would have their homes' construction completed by January l, 2024.”
This cutoff date, according to EPCOR, will mean “wildcat developers” will not be serviced.
After weeks of intense criticism, Scottsdale City Council passed an “intergovernmental agreement” that would have Maricopa County as the middle agency between the city and Rio Verde.
The city’s agreement, which would force the county to crack down on those wildcat developers, was unanimously rejected by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors last month.
Thomas Loquvam, an EPCOR Water Arizona vice president, testified about the company providing “a limited service – water standpipe service” to residents.
He said “EPCOR is expecting to procure between 150 and 200 acre-feet per year” – right in line with what Scottsdale’s proposed intergovernmental agreement outlines.
EPCOR plans to charge Rio Verde residents $20-40 per 1,000 gallons of water.
A few dozen Rio Verde Foothills residents wrote letters of support. “We are incredibly blessed that EPCOR has made this good will offer to our community,” wrote Kim Waldrum.
Others are wary of a “consolidation” plan by EPCOR that would spread the cost of the standpipe to Fountain Hills, east of Rio Verde, New River to the north, and Trilogy at Verde River Community. Trilogy is next to Rio Verde Foothills.
A letter signed by 739 Trilogy residents to the commission states they oppose EPCOR’s application.
It cites concern over traffic – “Large tanker trucks hauling water daily on local streets from sunrise to sunset (and possibly later) would be noisy and dangerous and would negatively affect the quality of life for local residents” – and a potential rate increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.