State rep declares ‘victory’ over homeless plan

State Rep. Matt Gress is taking a victory lap after shooting down a crucial stipulation in a Scottsdale housing contract.
Due to action by Gress, a Republican who represents portions of Scottsdale in Legislative District 4, the City of Scottsdale will not be forced “to house homeless people from ‘The Zone’ in downtown Phoenix and foreign nationals who otherwise would have been expelled under Title 42 in a hotel close to Pima and Indian Bend Roads.”
On June 27, City Council in a 6-1 vote – with Councilman Barry Graham the lone dissenter – approved accepting an Arizona Department of Housing grant of $940,000 from the newly created Homeless Shelter and Services Fund.
Part of the grant was to “provide contracted supportive services and meet basic needs of food and drink to individuals and moreover serve those impacted by the Zone and Title 42 between Arizona and Mexico.”
The Zone is a sprawling homeless camp in downtown Phoenix that a judge ordered to be torn down.
The contract boosted Scottsdale’s “bridge” program, which uses 10 rooms in the Independence Hotel to shelter homeless participants while staff works with them to find stable housing.
Within a week of the council vote, Gress blasted the action in a letter to Mayor David Ortega.
“Why is the city of Scottsdale being forced to house individuals experiencing homelessness in Phoenix?” Gress wrote. “Shouldn't this program be helping those who are located within Scottsdale exclusively?”
Complaining “the city’s response has not alleviated my concerns,” Gress – who chairs the state Joint Legislative Audit Committee – followed with an Aug. 3 letter of protest to Joan Serviss, director of Arizona Housing.
“This type of hotel program comes with significant risks, is highly questionable as a matter of policy, and has failed elsewhere,” Gress wrote.
The housing director responded Aug. 18. While defending the contract, she also caved in to the Scottsdale representative’s demands.
“We have reviewed the housing contract that you referenced between the department and the city of Scottsdale and inquired further with the city,” Serviss wrote.
“While we stand by the validity of the contract, we have confirmed with the city that the shelter beds and services provided pursuant to the contract have not and will not serve those individuals impacted by the Zone and Title 42.”
Serviss added Arizona Housing “will not take any enforcement action nor will the city be deemed in breach of the contract by not serving such individuals.”
The Progress asked Ortega if Scottsdale still intends to follow the stipulations of the housing contract regarding The zone and title 42.
Ortega did not respond.
But Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, sent the following statement:
“The city's intent has always been to focus resources on serving single parent families and seniors from the Scottsdale community who are struggling to afford safe places to stay. The city of Scottsdale is pleased to know that our Human Services team and nonprofit partners can continue to rely on this grant funding to serve those in need.”
The issue of The Zone and Title 42 was not addressed in the city statement.
At its Aug. 22 meeting, Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved a request to upgrade the Independence Hotel into a “luxury boutique” called the George Hotel.
No mention was made during the presentation about the city’s contract with the Independence Hotel for 10 rooms that are being used as temporary shelter for homeless people.
Pitching the state contract to the council two months ago, Greg Bestgen, Scottsdale’s Human Services Department director, said the $940,000 grant will enable the city to serve 120 homeless people.
A third of the contracted hotel rooms were to be for previous inhabitants of the Zone in downtown Phoenix and migrants seeking asylum.
According to the annual “Point in Time” count, Scottsdale had 66 unsheltered people in January. This was nearly half Scottsdale’s unsheltered count from the previous year.
Bestgen told the council the city’s bridge program to help homeless people find stable housing had a success rate above 80%.
Gress, for one, said the city was ignoring its own residents at the expense of serving the needs of outsiders.
“This is a victory for the safety and well-being of Scottsdale’s residents, many who staunchly oppose their tax dollars being spent to house homeless from other cities and foreign nationals who should have been deported under Title 42,” Gress insisted.
He hinted that the city should be wary of similar programs.
“I maintain serious concerns regarding the city’s intentions to utilize area hotels for this purpose and intend to pursue this matter further,” Gress warned.
Graham said, "I voted 'no' on accepting the state housing grant because the strings attached required Scottsdale to house border migrants and Phoenix "Zone" evictees near McCormick Ranch—all without adequate outreach and input from residents."
"Not enforcing or performing on these conditions would be an improvement. However, it's critical for the city to improve its outreach to residents.".
