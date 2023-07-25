State reps debate Scottsdale’s homeless program

A Scottsdale homeless program has become a political football.
On June 27, a 6-1 vote by Scottsdale City Council approved a state grant of $940,000 to serve homeless individuals.
A week later, state Rep. Matt Gress blasted the action in a letter to Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega.
“Why is the city of Scottsdale being forced to house individuals experiencing homelessness in Phoenix?” Gress wrote. “Shouldn't this program be helping those who are located within Scottsdale exclusively?”
Gress, a Republican who represents part of Scottsdale and north Phoenix, also demanded to know “how the program will be implemented and issues relating to potential impacts.”
Two Democrats from Legislative District 4, which Gress also represents, fired back with a press release expressing “support for Scottsdale's proactive efforts to address homelessness and the affordable housing crisis.”
"It's important to understand that there is nothing new about what the city of Scottsdale is doing except the level of state investment in their success," Rep. Laura Terech said.
"And it has been successful in transitioning seniors, families and single moms with kids out of homelessness over 80% of the time, with 0 calls for police service or crime associated with the program.”
Alluding to the Gress letter, Terech said “any attempt to stop this work or attack city officials is unconscionable as our state is facing a historic housing shortage and record-setting hot temperatures.”
Sen. Christine Marsh added, “It's simple: this program is working but fails to play into the extremist narrative that our homeless population is dangerous and unworthy of investment …
“The city has found a path forward that supports some of our most vulnerable and makes our society safer in the long run,” Marsh concluded.
In between the Republican’s bashing and Democrats’ praise, the city sent out a press release clarifying the action.
The grant, according to Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, “will allow the city to continue an existing program that provides those in need with emergency shelter at a Scottsdale hotel along with assistance from social services caseworkers and nutrition/essential needs support.”
But part of the grant is a new program to “serve those impacted by The Zone and Title 42 between Arizona and Mexico.”
The Zone is a 13-acre homeless camp on the edge of downtown Phoenix that a judge has ordered Phoenix to eliminate.
The expiration of Title 42 at just about the same time was expected to increase the flow of migrants seeking asylum into Arizona.
Greg Bestgen, Scottsdale’s Human Services Department director, said he expects the city to serve “another 120” homeless people – both migrants and former inhabitants of the Zone.
By comparison, the annual “Point in Time” counted 66 homeless people in Scottsdale early this year.
Though it may temporarily increase the number of homeless people here, the city says it has been reducing the unsheltered population in Scottsdale with a successful transitional program.
“For more than a year, Scottsdale has operated a bridge housing program that provides temporary shelter combined with services and support,” Corsette said. “The effort is among the programs and services offered by Scottsdale's Human Services Department that have resulted in a 44% decrease year-over-year of people experiencing homelessness in the city.”
Corsette said Scottsdale rents 10 rooms in a local hotel – which has not been named, for privacy reasons – as “emergency housing for individuals experiencing homelessness.
“Program eligibility requires participants to work with a caseworker to become self-sufficient and secure stable housing,” he noted.
Bestgen told City Council the city has an 84% success rate, with more than eight in 10 participants landing “secured housing” within 30 to 90 days.
In the last year, Scottsdale moved 120 people from its streets and parks into stable housing – and anticipates the same number of placements in the coming year, Bestgen and Corsette said.
The city's press release stressed “at least seven of the 10 (hotel rooms) in Scottsdale. The other three rooms will host senior women, single mothers and their child(ren) or families referred to Scottsdale from the city of Phoenix ‘Zone’ area.
“Under the terms of the grant, these rooms could also offer emergency shelter for migrants who have entered the United States legally under Title 42, been vetted by U.S. Immigration and are awaiting transportation to other parts of the country.”
An educator emailed Ortega and City Council members with concerns about the homeless program.
Councilwoman Tammy Caputi quickly responded, stressing the transitional housing program’s 84% success rate.
“We have experienced no police or fire calls for service regarding the 10 rooms at the hotel during the transitional bridge housing program,” Caputi told the educator.
The Progress is not naming the educator, who chooses to keep any link to her school out of the public.
She confirmed hearing back from Caputi and one other council member.
“I received two helpful responses that clarified some details that I think address some families’ primary concerns,” the educator said. “If families have other concerns I will direct them to the city council for more details.”
Councilman Barry Graham, the lone vote against accepting the homeless grant, faulted the city’s communication.
“Much of the controversy could have been avoided if the city had conducted vigorous community outreach to notify neighbors—including businesses and schools,” he said. “Excluding residents from the process was a mistake.”
He was also cynical about the city’s wording:
“The new program can't be considered a continuation of prior bridge programs because the change in funding source and expansion of populations served and service-types.
“Residents are concerned about ‘strings attached’ to the $1 million grant because the contract lacks important safeguards for Scottsdale,” Graham insisted.
“Residents are also concerned that the city isn't doing background checks, instead trusting other agencies to screen participants.”
Ortega blasted back at critics of the program.
“It is unfortunate that Rep. Gress and Councilman Graham feed a false narrative about the city of Scottsdale's efforts to provide a temporary lifeline to homeless veterans, displaced homeless seniors and stranded single moms with children,” Ortega said.
"In Scottsdale, 15% of homeless are veterans and 50% are evicted seniors and the rest are single parent families."
Ortega insisted neighbors of the hotel used to temporarily house homeless people were contacted: “Meetings were held with the McCormick Ranch leadership as well as door -to-door conversations with residents in the vicinity."
