Stun guns, body cameras fuel big profits

If you’re stopped by a police officer anywhere around the Valley, the officer’s arsenal likely will include a stun gun and body camera – both made by Axon, a fast-growing Scottsdale giant.
According to an Aug. 25, 2020, development agreement between the city of Scottsdale and one of its rising-star companies, “Axon's Taser smart weapons have been sold in more than 100 countries. In 2018 and 2019, Axon's net sales were $420 million and $530 million, respectively.”
Yet those figures are now far outdated as Axon is raking in two to three times those amounts.
In May, Axon reported first quarter revenue of $343 million, up 34% over the previous year, on target to pass the $1 billion mark for the year.
While the Scottsdale-based company does business across the country and around the globe, it can be said that the East Valley is doing its part to contribute to the law enforcement tech giant.
Axon certainly found a sweet spot over the last decade, with police forces looking for nonlethal alternatives to stop criminals and ways to document interactions.
Two big check marks there for Axon, which makes Taser “stun guns” and sophisticated body cameras – both filling the needs of police departments.
Mesa City Council signed off on a five-year contract for $2.1 million per year to Axon – up more than five times the $360,000 Mesa paid Axon in 2014.
The jump here is far more astounding.
The Scottsdale Police Department put its toe in the Axon stream in 2013, when it paid Axon around $20,000.
A decade later, Scottsdale is paying Axon $850,000 annually – a 41,500% increase – for stun guns, body cameras and related services.
And Phoenix City Council last month approved a $39.3 million contract to purchase body cameras for its officers two years after approving a $2.1 million purchase agreement.
