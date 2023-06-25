SUSD board approves $458M budget amid pupil decline

After approving draft proposals and hearing expenditure presentations over the last few months, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board made if official at its June 20 meeting, formally approving a $458 million budget
The exact total, as presented by Shannon Crosier, the district’s chief financial officer: $458,579,465.
Though the board unanimously approved the budget, two board members raised concerns.
“What is our strategy in this budget for focusing on elevating academic achievement for our students?” Amy Carney wondered. “How are we going to get better results from what we've been seeing?
“Our (standardized test) scores show that there's a lot of work to be done,” Carney added, complaining, “We're giving stipends to our highest paid administrators.”
Crosier answered by pointing to stipends of up to $4,000 to help retain teachers.
Carine Werner also criticized some of the spending, such as “$3,000 a month for lobbyists” and “flying in a coach from Michigan to the tune of almost $10,000.”
Board President Julie Cieniawski clarified that what Werner was referring to “is not an athletic coach. It is a support systems coach for personnel.”
Among the budget highlights Crosier underscored:
• Raises for all employees.
• No increase to benefit costs for employees.
Average teacher salaries will jump by 4%, from the current $65,008 to $67,809 in the 2023-24 school year.
While teacher salaries have increased significantly over the past five years, the SUSD student population has declined by 5,050 students, or 19%, since 2010.
Falling from a high a decade ago of over 25,000, this year’s student count was just over 20,100 – and is projected to drop below 20,000 in the coming school year.
Scottsdale homeowners provide much of the funding for the SUSD budget.
The SUSD tax rate is anticipated to be 3.47%, up from 3.34% last year but lower than the 3.7% five years ago.
Crosier noted with pride SUSD’s combined 3.47% tax rate is the lowest around, with Peoria, Gilbert, Chandler, Deer Valley and Paradise Valley public school districts in the 5.77-5.92% range.
Scottsdale Unified will be asking voters to approve a Maintenance and Operations Override this fall – a year early, in case the vote fails.
The maintenance and operations budget for the coming year is $192 million. Of that, $107 million listed as “classroom” expenses, with $19 million for student support – roughly the same as combined administration costs.
