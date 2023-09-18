SUSD Board approves performance pay plan for Menzel

Members’ reports at the Tuesday, Sept. 17, Scottsdale Unified School Board meeting:
Carine Werner gave kudos to music programs “and some of the talented people we have in our schools.”
Amy Carney thanked those who attend meetings and acknowledged an elementary school mandarin program.
Libby Hart-Wells praised student public service announcements.
Julie Cieniawski said she attended a statewide school board association and visited schools.
Zach Lindsay did not give a report.
Total time: 3 minutes, 40 seconds.
Time for rest of the meeting: 1 hour, 56 minutes.
Time during the meeting spent discussing board reports: 2 minutes.
Cieniawski made the proposal to eliminate board reports at the Aug. 29 meeting.
That led to sharp debate, with Werner calling the proposal, “Part of an ongoing effort to silence board members.”
“There is an active attempt to silence us,” Werner added, referring to her and Carney, who often vote in the minority.
“I was initially planning to retract my request,” Cieniawski said at the Sept. 12 meeting.
But she said that after reflecting on the comments of her fellow board members at the previous meeting, she proposed limiting board reports to 2 minutes.
That motion passed unanimously.
Also at the Sept. 12 meeting, the board approved 10 goals for Superintendent Scott Menzel in five categories: increase academic achievement; improve climate and culture; attract and retain talent; enhance and expand partnerships; and optimize resources.
Menzel’s contract allows for the superintendent to receive up to a 20% performance pay bonus.
The performance-based pay plan passed 3-2. Carney and Werner voted against it.
The board also voted on performance-based pay bonuses for “cabinet-level administrators.”
The bonuses, if goals are achieved:
• $5,000 for associate superintendent/assistant superintendents/chief financial officer;
• $3,500 for executive director/chief systems officer;
• $2,500 for directors.
The motion passed, 3-2. Hart-Wells and Carney voted against the bonuses.
The board also considered adding “adherence to Robert Rules of Order as guidance on procedure during board meetings.”
Hart-Wells, who brought up the proposals, stressed this would be a back-up when board policy “is porous.”
The item was tabled by a 4-1 vote.
