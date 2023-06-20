SUSD board awards Menzel a bonus

Despite some troubling test scores, enrollment that has not rebounded and a poll showing nearly three-quarters of district students don’t like school, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board voted 3-2 to award Superintendent Scott Menzel $21,348 in "performance-based pay.”
The no votes came from Amy Carney and Carine Werner, who frequently have been in the minority since they joined the board this year.
After deliberating privately for two hours and 20 minutes June 8, the board took less than 2 minutes to award the bonus to Menzel, adding 10% to his salary.
Menzel was hired three years ago with a $205,000 base salary.
In April 2022, Menzel received a raise to a base salary of $216,000. His renegotiated contract stipulates he is eligible for a bonus of up to 20% of his salary.
After his first two years at SUSD, Menzel received bonus pay of $6,300 and $7,000.
Andrea Keck, who unsuccessfully ran for the governing board last year, said she was outraged by the board’s actions, including its decision last spring to up his possible bonus form 3-5% to 20%.
“How many people, even the most excellent performers, in other industries are getting 10-20% bonuses right now?” she asked.
The Progress asked each board member to explain their vote on Menzel’s bonus.
Board President Julie Cieniawski said it “was determined based on the accomplishments on the six performance goals and 16 key performance indicators (KPI) taken from the Scottsdale Unified School District Strategic Plan.
“These criteria are focused on enhancing the student learning experience for all of our students.”
The indicators/goals include Increase in Academic Achievement, Increase Career and Technical Education program completers and Attract and Retain Talent (employees), she noted.
“The performance pay was specifically determined based on hard data and facts relating to accomplishments of the KPIs,” Cieniawski said.
Board member Zach Lindsay agreed, stating, “The approved plan, as revised, clearly set out the goals and percentage of performance pay for each goal.”
He added the board will meet with Menzel by Aug. 31 to develop a new performance-based pay plan.
Carney and Werner did not respond to the request for comment.
Before voting against the bonus, Carney said: “I don’t think it’s the proper use of funds by the district considering our priority must be academic achievement and increased enrollment.”
According to an April presentation, SUSD enrollment has declined by 5,050 students, or 19%, since 2010. The current enrollment is just over 20,000.
Werner gave her vote against the performance bonus without comment.
Performance measures
The governing board’s “Superintendent Goals and Performance Pay-Summative Evaluation” for this year has a weight of 60% for four categories under “Increase Academic Achievement.”
Two of those – increase third grade English Language Arts scores by 3% and increase eighth grade math by 3% – were deemed “unmet.”
One, increasing ninth grade ACT score by 3%, is listed as “met” on the board’s scoring sheet. He was given a bonus of $6,048 for meeting this goal.
Menzel met seven non-academic goals, including “increase attendance by staff” and “complete external HR audit,” for which he was paid $2,160, and “maintain average daily membership/student enrollment” of 20,028, for which Menzel received $4,752.
The superintendent “partially met” two non-academic goals.
Menzel receives a total of $13,356 for non-academic measures, in addition to $7,922 in academic bonuses.
In the “Improve Climate and Culture” category, Menzel failed to meet four of five goals, including increasing student attendance to 96% (attendance fell slightly, from 92.4% to 91.9%).
Also falling in this category: Students who feel welcome at school (54%, down from 60% – goal of 80%); students who feel like they belong at school (48%, down from 53% – goal of 75%); students who are proud to attend their school (38%, down from 45% – goal of 50%); and students who like school (27%, down from 33% – goal of 50%).
In a Facebook comment on a Progress story on Menzel’s bonus, Keck complained, “Menzel missed at least three of his four performance pay targets for academics … Yet he gets a 10% bonus. Shows you how little Zach, Julie and Libby care about academics.”
Board member Libby Hart-Wells, however, defended her vote as purely following the metrics.
“Consistent with statute, Dr. Menzel's contract permits the Governing Board to approve up to 20%, or $43,200, of his annual base salary of performance-based pay based on meeting performance metrics,” Hart-Wells said
She noted last year’s “increase in merit-based pay was balanced with a smaller increase to base pay.”
Hart-Wells’ summary: “The performance pay calculation was derived mathematically using the board approved KPIs, targets/outcomes, relative weightings and was objectively applied. There were no deviations.
“Dr. Menzel earned 49.4% of the available performance-based pay for (school year) 2022-23.”
Other pay perks
Menzel also receives an “auto allowance” of $700 per month, or $8,400 annually, and an “annual stipend” of $15,929.
Totaling his base salary, stipend, auto allowance and performance-pay bonus, Menzel will be paid $261,677 this year.
And he has a $20,000 annual “annuity.”
Menzel also gets “general leave” of 16 days per year and 20 days vacation per year, totaling nearly two months of paid time off. If he does not use all the time off, he can cash it out upon separation from employment.
The district also pays for a cell phone for Menzel, who is eligible to be reimbursed for business-related travel expenses and has several professional memberships paid.
Like other district employees, Menzel is provided health and dental insurance.
By comparison
The Chandler Unified School District, among the best performing in the state, recently gave Superintendent Frank Narducci a new three-year contract that puts him among the highest paid school superintendents in the state.
Narducci still had a year left on his first contract that would have paid him a base salary of $215,000. The new deal pays him an annual salary of $250,000. Among the seven largest districts, only Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Desmoulin-Kherat earns a higher base salary at $268,636.
If you add the base salary, annuity payment, and administrative stipend, Narducci will earn $276,200 a year.
Mesa Public Schools, the largest district in the state, pays superintendent, Dr. Andi Fourlis compensation totaling $262,680. She is also eligible for performance-based pay of more than $18,000 per year.
In an email to the Progress last month, Menzel declared, “It has been another banner year for Scottsdale Unified School District, with our students, staff and schools earning local, state and national accolades in academics, arts and athletics.”
He pointed to Anasazi Elementary School being named an International Baccalaureate school and Cherokee Elementary School being “named an exemplary, high-performing U.S. Department of Education National Blue Ribbon School for 2022.”
Menzel celebrated arts achievements, with Coronado High School’s orchestra earning “superior” ratings in New York City and Mohave Middle School’s orchestra taking first place at Disneyland’s recent Music in the Parks competition and the Arcadia High School marching band placing first at a state competition.
And, Menzel pointed out, “The district celebrated 27 All-State high school musicians and 39 of our high school theater students, both on-stage performers and behind-the-scenes CTE technical design students, were recognized at the Central Arizona Thespian Festival. Three SUSD high school theater programs and their students are nominated for distinction at the May 27 ASU Gammage High School Musical Theatre Awards. Chaparral Theatre presented a play at the Edinburgh (Scotland) Festival Fringe, the world's largest, annual performance arts festival.”
Menzel praised SUSD athletics programs: Desert Mountain boys and girls tennis teams both won state championships with Julia Frazier and Tessa Wachtel taking the state doubles title; Chaparral High School’s girls soccer team won the state soccer title; Desert Mountain senior Trent Wikel and sophomore RJ Robinson won state wrestling championships; Chaparral High School’s boys and girls swim and dive teams both won state titles; the Desert Mountain girls swim and dive team earned its second consecutive state championship, with junior Gabrielle Primiano named the division’s Swimmer of the Year, Crystal Strimple named the division’s Coach of the Year and Mathew Iverson winning boys’ Swimmer of the Year; and Desert Mountain’s softball team won a state championship.
And he saluted the district’s “1,900 seniors who comprise SUSD’s Class of 2023.”
