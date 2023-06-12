SUSD board ‘culture war’ over kindergarten app

Throughout the school year, the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board has approved contracts for hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Indeed, during its June 6 meeting, the board unanimously and with no debate gave final approval to a $458 million “expenditure budget.”
But a little contract for the littlest of students caused an uproar, with claims of culture war and counterclaims of an outrageously unfair depiction of a teaching tool.
According to the June 6 agenda, the board was asked to spend $35,000 on PebbleGo, which the district has used for a decade.
Roughly halfway into a marathon, four-hour meeting, the fourth of 16 items on the agenda set off a fireworks display a month before Independence Day celebrations.
According to a presentation led by Kimberly Dodds Keran, the district’s director of teaching and learning, Capstone is a “digital resource” that includes interactive ebooks, published books for library use and PebbleGo.
The latter was described as designed for student and teacher use for K-2, but accessible 24/7 for kids in kindergarten through fifth grade as a source for nonfiction research with audio function for guided reading.
PebbleGo topics include animals, biographies, health, science and social studies.
According to the presentation, teachers and librarians select PebbleGo content, with parents able to opt children out of lessons. SUSD has the ability to “turn off” content deemed inappropriate.
It might sound innocuous, but PebbleGo widened the split between board members Amy Carney and Carine Werner on one side and board President Julie Cieniawski, Libby Hart-Wells and Zach Lindsay.
After Carney and Werner expressed outrage over PebbleGo, Cieniawski and Hart-Wells expressed outrage over Carney and Werner’s outrage.
Carney complained PebbleGo “promotes activism and controversial cultural topics … under Social Studies, you find a module about being a good citizen, which has tabs for activism in protests, striking picketing, boycotts and petitions.”
“PebbleGo also promotes several topics under social action. It promotes Pride Month as a holiday and several other controversial topics … PebbleGo feeds right into the distrust of parents and the culture war controversies that are unnecessary and unacceptable in our elementary school curriculum.”
Werner echoed Carney’s concerns and doubled down, insisting “the majority of our families” would be upset if they knew about the PebbleGo app.
“You guys are not protecting our kids,” Werner insisted.
Hart-Wells, participating remotely, gave a brief, pointed counter to Werner and Carney’s comments:
“I would like to apologize to all of our families and community members who were offended as I – as a parent – was offended by what just came out of the mouths of my board colleagues … And I will just close by wishing everyone a happy Pride Month.”
Cieniawski also defended the use of Capstone, calling out Carney and Werner’s comments.
“I think using the term ‘culture war’ you’re assuming you speak for the majority of our families and say the majority of our families don't like this – I think (that) is extremely disrespectful,” she said.
By a 3-2 vote, the board approved continued funding of Capstone.
At 6 p.m. Friday, June 8, in a “special meeting” that was too late for this newspaper’s deadline, the board was scheduled to give its annual review of Superintendent Scott Menzel’s performance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.