Scottsdale is growing – so why is Scottsdale Unified School District shrinking?
Rick Brammer, a consultant with Applied Economics, told the SUSD board April 4 the district likely will continue to see dwindling enrollment over the next decade, based on population and demographic projections.
Even though thousands of new people will be coming to Scottsdale over the next decade, most will not bring school-age children, Brammer said.
According to Brammer’s presentation, since the 2010-11 school year, SUSD “enrollment has declined by 5,050 students (19%), exacerbated by a loss of about 800 students (3.6%) in 2020-21 due to the impacts of COVID.”
The average SUSD enrollment loss in the last 12 years: about 1.8% per year.
In that time, Scottsdale’s population grew from 220,818 in 2010 to a 2022 estimate of 239,165. The new residents are not bringing children, Brammer stressed.
According to his presentation, U.S. Census data shows an annual Scottsdale population increase of about 0.5% – but annual decreases of roughly 1% for children younger than 17, “with the largest drop in children under the age of 5.
“The share of households headed by persons of prime child-rearing age continues to shrink even as the total grows very slightly.”
After hitting a high of 27,225 students in 2000, SUSD now is educating 20,939 – a 23% drop over 23 years.
The biggest gainers, in the current era of student choice: other districts, as well as “public school alternatives.”
“Enrollment in charter schools within – or very near – (Scottsdale Unified) boundaries has increased by 5,700 K-12 students since 2010-11,” Brammer said.
One board member said the presentation didn’t dig deep enough into root causes of the enrollment loss.
Stating she has been “doing a little polling in my own neighborhood,” Carine Werner stressed that the SUSD enrollment loss should not be blamed on an aging population.
“What are we doing that we’re not capturing the kids going to charter and private school?” Werner said.
“We really need to take a hard look at the product we’re putting out.”
A few days after his presentation, Brammer told the Progress that his research shows “around 8,500 (homes) will get built in the next 10 years … A lot of those are multifamily types of apartments that are being built that will have no kids in them.”
He said he expects the 8,500 houses and apartment units being built to only bring around “1,100 new school-age persons” to Scottsdale.
“The existing (school-age) population is shrinking faster than that,” Brammer said.
And, he added, those 1,100 new school-age Scottsdale residents have alternatives other than SUSD schools.
Indeed, the ratio of school-age population within the district borders enrolled at SUSD has fallen from 84% in 2010 to the current 74%.
Over the next decade, he added, “I don’t expect this ratio to fall much – it falls to about 71%.”
According to Brammer’s report to the SUSD board, “The majority of the enrollment decline since 2010-11 has been due to a shrinking school-age population. However, the ratio between enrollment and school-age has also declined due to charter schools and home schooling, as it has in most districts in the Phoenix area.”
During his presentation, Brammer showed SUSD enrollment, after peaking in 2000-01, “declined by about 1,200 students through 2010-11, representing an average loss of about 0.5% per year.
“Since 2010-11 enrollment has declined by 5,050 students (19%), exacerbated by a loss of about 800 students (3.6%) in 2020-21 due to the impacts of COVID, representing an average loss of about 1.8% per year.
“We do think K-12 enrollment is going to continue to decline,” Brammer concluded.
Lower enrollment doesn’t necessarily mean the district needs less money to operate.
Also at the April 4 meeting, Shannon Crosier, SUSD’s chief financial officer, walked the board through “a possible Maintenance and Operations (M&O) override on Nov. 7, 2023.” This would continue the currently approved M&O override, approved by the voters in 2019.
Crosier noted a vote this November “would be one year early,” as the current override expires at the end of 2024.
The board also acted on several items, including the approval of new roofs for Chaparral and Saguaro high schools and Tonalea and Mohave middle schools, with a total expense of $17 million.
