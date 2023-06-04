SUSD makes big push for more bus drivers

For the 2023-2024 school year, Scottsdale Unified School District is looking to bolster its Transportation ranks with more bus drivers, bus aides and mechanics.
SUSD’s “Test Drive and Hire” event took place May 20 at Pima Traditional School.
Candidates were able to fill out an application, get a job interview and take a turn behind the wheel of those yellow student movers.
According to Nancy Norman, a district spokeswoman, a dozen candidates came to the event.
The district continues searching for potential drivers, who can apply at scottsdale.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=6503.
Starting pay is $20.16 - $20.97 per hour, with benefits, according to Norman.
No previous bus driving experience is required. SUSD provides all of the training that will lead to your getting the Commercial Driver License (CDL) that is state-required to drive a school bus.
“We also need bus aides for next school year,” she added. “They assist our special education students on and off the bus.”
To learn more about the bus aide position and/or apply, visit scottsdale.tedk12.com/hire/ViewJob.aspx?JobID=16189.
“Literally and figuratively, we drive SUSD’s future,” says SUSD Transportation Department Director David Jacobson. “We feel like our ‘work family’ supports the district's families in a very significant way.
“We understand the responsibility and take great pride in ensuring that their students get safely to and from school every day.”
He emphasized that SUSD is “gearing up” for the fall.
“Between drivers, bus aides and mechanics, we have nearly 50 positions we’d like to fill. Starting now gives us a head start on next school year,” says Jacobson.
