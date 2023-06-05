Swimflation: Scottsdale fees to increase

It can be said that Scottsdale is swimming in money, as evidenced by a $2.5 billion budget billed as “balanced” – meaning a dollar is taken in for every dollar spent.
It can also be said that Scottsdale is not skimming on swimming, as the city will charge more for city pool users and just about every other city service one can imagine.
Effective July 1, right in time for summer, the city will increase drop-in rates by $1 for lap swim, fitness center and public swim “due to exponential increases in operational costs.”
At community center tennis courts, the current fee of $5 per match for tournaments will be replaced by an $8 per player fee for “nonteam tournaments.”
Schools and teams that previously had free use of tennis courts will now have to pay $7 per hour to $10 per match.
Various field rentals are all going up.
Even horses will have to kick in more, as WestWorld nightly stall rentals go from $30 to $32.
But the sand volleyball tournament rate of $12 will be free.
Councilman Barry Graham expressed concerns at the May 16 Council meeting.
“We are raising fees for everything and anything across the city,” Graham noted.
He said residents will have to pay more “to rent a ballfield, swim in a pool – go to the gym, rent a cabana.
“I have my reservations,” Graham said. “We’ve had all this growth…We’ve been told over and over the growth – we’ve added thousands of housing units – ‘it pays for itself. In fact, it fills the public coffers.’ Now we’ve got to go back to the general population and say, ‘We’ve got to raise your fees.’
“It feels a little wrong.”
Even so, Graham joined his colleagues in voting for the rate and fee increases.
First proposed in February, the fee increases were unanimously approved by Scottsdale City Council May 16.
At its May 16 meeting, City Council approved an 8% increase in residential garbage collection that will raise monthly rates for one 20-gallon can from $25.92 to $27.99.
Even with the increase, Scottsdale’s garbage collection rates would be lower than Phoenix, Mesa and Tempe. Scottsdale’s garbage rates are currently higher than Gilbert, Chandler and Peoria.
Stormwater fees would also increase by $1 per month, from $4.95 to $5.95.
Water hike coming?
Scottsdale City Council did not vote on proposed water rate increases, which would go into effect Nov. 1.
“(A) public hearing on and adoption of fiscal year 2023/24 Water Division Rates and Fees is planned to be presented at the Tuesday, June 13, council meeting,” Holly Walter, a city spokesperson, said.
Proposed sewer increases would take effect July 1.
In his presentation at the March 7 council meeting, Brian Biesemeyer, executive director of Scottsdale Water, summarized the need to raise costs as “increasing raw water costs,” with CAP water going up 27% and SRP water going up 10%.
Costs are also going up due to “increasing actions required for drought preparedness,” along with increased staffing and increased operating costs at treatment plants and “increased groundwater treatment costs.”
Biesemeyer’s still-to-be-approved proposal was to increase water service rates by 4.2% and sewer rates by 5.8%.
Noting inflation spikes, Biesemeyer noted the increases are “well below the consumer price index for overall commodities.”
The combined 4.7% increase would continue a trend in which water and sewer rates have increased in four of the last five years (including this year).
Even so, the city of Scottsdale’s projected average residential water-sewer bill (for those who use 9,000 gallons or less) of $59.12–with a proposed $2.26 increase–would remain lower than Peoria, Glendale and Mesa, though it would climb over Gilbert’s $58.93 average.
Scottsdale is currently higher on average than Chandler, Phoenix and Tempe.
Base fees and usage fees will both increase.
