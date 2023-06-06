Take two: Mercado Court tries again

After what it probably would like to think of as a “developmental Mulligan,” the Mercado Courts project is approaching the tee again for a do-over.
In December, Mercado Courtyards, south of Shea Boulevard on the east side of 92nd Street, came before Scottsdale City Council. The Ironwood 92 LLC developers wanted permission to “flip” vacant office spaces into a 273-unit apartment complex.
After a dozen and a half Scottsdale residents spoke in favor of the project, two dozen asked for its rejection.
Those who didn’t want the project were satisfied after a 5-2 City Council vote (with council members Tom Durham and Linda Milhaven voting for the project) squashed Mercado Courts.
“Since the City Council denial, Ironwood 92 LLC has been strategizing and revising the land plan based on input from many stakeholders,” reads a May 15 letter to the Scottsdale Planning Commission.
“As such, we are respectfully requesting for another Planning Commission reconsideration …We are now proposing a completely different adaptive reuse plan utilizing the existing two-story office building.”
The new plan includes:
• 56 condo units.
• A new medical office building (“relatively in the same place as the existing smaller medical office building along 92nd Street”).
• 23 units that will be sold or rented as “live-work opportunities.”
• 187 “luxury” apartment units.
The apartment building would be built on 2 acres not currently developed.
The new proposal also ditches plans for a Sprouts center that apparently was a stumbling block.
A paragraph of the letter from Ironwood’s legal team clearly attempts to address previous criticisms that doomed earlier versions of the project:
“By keeping the existing larger office-building on the parcel, pedestrians and vehicles on 92nd Street will maintain the site's current developed character while blocking a majority of the new residential apartment building to the east as they will be unable to see over it.
“The redesign ensures a minimalistic, sustainable approach to the current obsolete office building complex while maintaining the brick theme design and character of the adjacent, connected shopping center.”
On June 14, the Scottsdale Planning Commission will consider the new application, which includes a rezoning request.
If accepted, Ironwood will submit new development applications to begin a public hearing process.
If refused, the applicant will need to wait until Nov. 10 to submit new development applications.
