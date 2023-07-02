Taser giant plans 2,300 apartments, hotel

Like an Elon Musk rocket, Axon – roaring and soaring under the Musk-like visionary Rick Smith – is getting ready for a splashy liftoff.
North Scottsdale neighbors fear they will be metaphorically left in the dust.
Less than two months ago, residents of North Scottsdale’s once-sleepy Stonebrook community of 175 homes expressed concerns about a fire station redesign – part of a development deal between Scottsdale and Axon.
Last week, after hearing about the Taser-maker’s new plans, neighbors at Axon’s futuristic headquarters were stunned.
Almost like they were watching an early July 4 fireworks show, neighbors let out oohh’s and aahh’s – but not in a good way.
“Worst-case scenario,” one neighbor called the new proposal.
Some at the meeting could hardly believe their eyes.
Axon still plans a “Star Wars”-influenced headquarters, but now plans a Silicon Valley-style “campus,” featuring a hotel and four apartment buildings – each five stories tall, with restaurants and retail on the first floor. The development is to take place on former state land bordered by the Loop 101 and North Hayden Road.
With 50 or so neighbors straining to figure out a projection showing the plan, one asked the bottom-line question in back of many minds.
“How many units?” a Stonebrook resident asked Axon representative Charles Huellmantel, who led the presentation.
The answer:
“Roughly 2,300.”
That set off spontaneous groans and the cry of “holy God!”
“Who wants to buy my house?” one woman asked her neighbors, perhaps only half-joking.
Though neighbors feel they are about to be steamrolled by a corporate giant working closely with the city, they will have a chance to fight for their views of the McDowell Mountains – and protest the traffic, noise and general nightmare they fear coming across Mayo Boulevard.
Scratch that. At its intersection with North Hayden Road, Mayo Boulevard becomes Axon Way (though Google still shows the street as Mayo).
The neighbors don’t want to hold the Mayo, but they are desperate to hold off Axon.
And they will have their chances.
Axon must submit a rezoning request for residences on an area zoned for industrial/commercial use. That means more public meetings at which Stonebrookers can share their concerns with the city. (Three council members were present at Axon’s Stonebrook meeting.)
“Tech campus”
While a hotel and apartment buildings represent a mouth-watering return on investments for most developers, the project seems a bit curious for Axon.
Hometown hero Smith, a Chaparral High School graduate, founded the company in the 1990s and it has led its growth to an international star.
In March, Axon reported quarterly earnings of $343 million, up a hearty 33% over last year.
In a December letter to shareholders, Axon reported $353 million in cash and $2.8 billion in total assets.
Rather than a search for more money, the apartments represent a commitment to employees, the Axon representative told neighbors.
“We have housing needs for our employees. We also have entertainment needs for our employees and we're trying to create a campus – you’re probably seeing other companies do similar things. It’s not an unusual thing for tech companies to have to recruit their employees,” he said.
“And so we're trying to create a campus that will allow us to build our headquarters and also improve the lives of those folks who work here.”
Looking around the room at astonished faces, Huellmantel added softly, “We also want to be sensitive to what's happening in your neighborhood.”
Neighbors wondered who would be living in the apartments.
“The first priority is Axon employees,” Huellmantel said, adding the campus would facilitate growth to a workforce of around 2,500 – triple the current employee count of around 850.
He termed the development “a five- to 10-year project.”
And, he stressed, the city must approve Axon’s rezoning request. This public meeting was the first step in that process.
‘Stonebrook squeeze’
But why would Axon want a hotel?
In a word: security.
According to a recent company press release, “In April, we hosted our eighth annual Axon Accelerate conference in Phoenix. Our user conference has become the largest technology conference in public safety and this year we welcomed nearly 1,000 attendees from law enforcement, military, Fire/EMS, commercial enterprise and private security, and more.”
Huellmantel said Axon spends “a lot of time every year hosting conferences around the world.
“We'd like to move those conferences here to Scottsdale. They're almost all law enforcement based,” he added. “They're really based on training officers on our equipment … and how to train others to use the Taser.”
So, for the new hotel, he said, “We're going to build a hotel that has conference space that can be sort of cordoned off from the general public.”
As it has nearly every year for the last decade, Axon recently introduced a new line of Tasers – also known as “stun guns” – and body cameras. Both products are extremely popular with police departments near and far from Axon.
While the big picture is for a giant to keep growing, neighbors fear their little picture with nice views will be ruined.
Indeed, Axon’s plan is just another turn of the screw on what can be called “the Stonebrook squeeze.”
When many residents moved to the quiet neighborhood 10 or more years ago, the community’s neighbors were mainly coyotes and quail.
Things have changed, however.
Perhaps as a microcosm for Scottsdale’s bullet-fast growth, the development of former desert land just south of the Loop 101 has accelerated in the last two years.
With Mark-Taylor apartment complexes going up across Hayden Road from Stonebrook and plans for the $400 million Banner Scottsdale Medical Center at Hayden and the Loop 101 recently announced, Stonebrook residents fear their tranquil community is threatened.
Those fears were stoked by the proposal for what might be called Mega Axon.
Neighbors expressed concerns about noise and increased traffic, with the Axon plan calling for creation of streets and two new roundabouts.
The Stonebrookers will have opportunities to officially express their concerns when Axon goes through the rezoning process, either with the Planning and Zoning Commission or City Council – or both.
Axon has yet to land on an agenda for either.
The big deal
On Aug. 25, 2020, a $9.4-million infrastructure reimbursement deal designed to keep Axon from leaving Scottsdale won unanimous approval from City Council.
In order to receive its full reimbursement, Axon must build at least 250,000 square feet of commercial or manufacturing space and have a payroll of $130 million over any continuous 12-month period within five years of the state land auction.
In fall 2020, just a few weeks after Council approved the deal, Axon won a State Trust Land auction, paying $49.1 million for 74 acres near Loop 101
So the clock is ticking, with the key timeline of the deal coming up in fall 2025.
If Axon does not meet those benchmarks, it would still be eligible to receive up to 50% of the infrastructure reimbursement, or about $3.6 million. Three years ago, the city estimated it will give Axon $12 million, including the land sale, over the course of the deal but will receive $16.5 million in value, including the infrastructure improvements, land and existing and new taxes associated with construction and Axon’s operations.
Axon’s office is about 100,000 square feet, with plans in the development deal to expand by triple that space.
But there was nothing in the development deal about a hotel and a few thousand apartments.
Shocked by apartments
A few days after the neighborhood meeting, Susan McGarry, president of Scottsdale Stonebrook II HOA, said she and her 50 neighbors who attended the meeting were still processing it.
The big moment, she said, was Axon’s disclosure of the number of apartments.
“You could feel the air get sucked out of the room when he said 2,300. We are shocked,” McGarry said.
“We are shocked by the count of apartments – not condos. We are shocked by the density of this proposed density. Very concerned about the height variations they are going to request.”
The most disturbing aspect, she stressed, is that the big buildings are planned just outside Stonebrook’s 174 single-family houses.
Though she and her neighbors pine for the days when they were the only thing for miles around, McGarry acknowledges change is inevitable.
“People expected (vacant land) to be developed,” she said. “And Axon has the right to develop – but they have to consider our community.
“Any negative impacts to the community have to be mitigated.”
Pondering the plan with triple the number of employees and thousands of renters and hotel guests, McGarry pictured the new scene just north of Princess Drive.
“The onslaught of car traffic to our community will be horrendous,” she said.
While McGarry allowed some of her neighbors are trying to look at the bright side, she said most share her view of Axon’s plan.
“This is the worst-case scenario for us,” McGarry said.
She let out a rueful chuckle when reminded how she and her neighbors were concerned about designs for a new fire station (part of Axon’s agreement with the city). Just a few months ago, Stonebrookers rang alarm bells over the fire station’s original location being moved just outside some of their backyards.
“The fire station is all about noise,” McGarry said.
The just-unveiled Axon plan, she said, “is so much more – building heights, congestion, looking at the backs of five-story buildings from our homes.
“I don’t know what Axon is thinking,” McGarry added.
Just the same, the HOA president had one glimmer of hope:
“I’m glad they included us at the beginning.”
Stonebrook neighbor Gayl Howell worried “the density of traffic along 82nd Street, our eastern boundary, is a huge concern.”
Until recently, Stonebrook was a cricket-quiet neighborhood, with disruptions once a year for the huge golf tournament nearby.
Now, Howell’s biggest fear:
“It will be like the Waste Management Open every day for us.”
