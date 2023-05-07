Taser maker’s expansion stuns Scottsdale neighbors

A development criticized by some as a “sweetheart deal” three years ago is apparently stalled, leaving neighbors if not Tased and perplexed, at least dazed and confused.
Hundreds of Stonebrook residents who protested the expansion of Axon – founded here by a native son in 1993 and famous for its Taser “stun guns” – are wary of plans for a giant corporate building fashioned after “Star Wars.”
The plan also calls for not one but two roundabouts as part of the neighborhood street redo and a futuristic-but-troubling fire station.
The extraordinary expansion, which Axon says will cost $85 million, has not started and Axon has not announced when it will.
A development agreement and architectural construction plans were approved by the city in 2020.
“Civil improvement – infrastructure – plans have not been approved yet,” city planner Greg Bloemberg said. “I have not heard from (Axon) in quite a while.”
Even so, those living in a neighborhood bordered by East Princess Drive, Hayden Road and East Mayo Boulevard are jittery.
They fear the peace and quiet of their upscale neighborhood will be blasted away by construction, road reworkings and of new Axon employees.
For years, the Axon office has been little more than a Taser dart’s distance east of Stonebrook. Neighbors say they have had no problems from Axon – yet.
While complaining that their cries of protest over an expansion that would dominate their neighborhood fell on indifferent ears during a speedy approval process, Stonebrook residents are also leery about the placement of a new fire station.
Susan McGarry, president of the Stonebrook HOA, said city officials and Axon representatives have been responsive to requests for information, recently holding a meeting to discuss changes in the planned fire station.
McGarry said worries about traffic and noise by Axon’s expansion have been pushed to the backburner.
“Of more immediate concern, quite frankly, is the fire station,” she said. “It is planned as close to the neighborhood as it could be.
“It’s different than the city anticipated – now they’re situating the fire station a stone's throw from my background … The fire station was supposed to be as far north on that property as possible.”
Asked about Axon’s planned expansion, Stonebrook resident Sherry Hartman gave a rueful chuckle. “It’s off my radar because there's so much development going on around us,” she said.
“I’m not really happy about it, but at least the corporate office (is) far away. The fire station – they decided to move it,” Hartman added. “Now it seems awfully close.”
“Sure, a new fire station in the neighborhood is great,” Hartman said. “But where they’re putting it? I’m not a fan. I back to Mayo (Boulevard) so I’ll be able to see it from my bedroom window. It would’ve been nice if they put it closer to the freeway.”
Or, as McGrady suggested, “Put it on the other side of the freeway. Axon owns a lot of property on the north side of the freeway.”
When a neighborhood speaks, some are wondering, does anyone listen?
“We are 174 single family homes – our neighborhood was built when there was nothing else in this area,” McGarry said. “All of this part of north Scottsdale has grown up around us.”
Developments are accelerating at a pace that is dizzying to Stonebrookers.
With Mark-Taylor apartment complexes going up across Hayden from Stonebrook and with plans for the $400 million Banner Scottsdale Medical Center at Hayden and the Loop 101 just announced, Stonebrookresidents pine for “the good old days” – say, two years ago.
The Axon expansion will dramatically change their sleepy neighborhood for the worse, they fear.
Stunning growth
Axon, formerly known as Taser International, was founded 30 years ago here by Rick Smith – not far from where he was raised and schooled.
As its revenues soared and it expanded into body cameras geared for law enforcement, the company was looking to grow.
According to its city agreement, “As of January 2020, Axon employs approximately 850 (in Scottsdale) and has been working to create a new unified campus to expand its facilities and city’s employment base and to add at least 650 jobs.”
As part of the development agreement, Scottsdale agreed to reimburse Axon for up too $10 million – mainly in paybacks for road and infrastructure “improvements.”
When Scottsdale was negotiating a massive expansion with Axon, which was threatening to move its Scottsdale headquarters elsewhere, the city wanted to make sure it would have a fire station nearby.
That made sense, considering this Sept. 10, 2015, news item:
“Seven people were injured, including one with critical burns, after an explosion Thursday at the Taser International plant in north Scottsdale.”
So it was that on p. 7 of Axon’s 200-page development plan submitted to various city boards and councils, one finds:
“Public Safety: A (plus-or-minus) 4-acre civic site is included as part of the proposed development plan, which at a future date will be home to a new fire station.”
This was explained in a bit more detail on page 6 of the Axon-Scottsdale development agreement:
“In a location mutually acceptable to Axon and City located within the southwest portion of the property … Axon shall dedicate to city an approximately 4.5 acre site, not to exceed 6 acres, to accommodate civic uses, such as a fire station.”
That essentially piggy-backed on the $315 million 2019 bond package approved by voters, which included a $10.5 million fire station “near Hayden Road and the Loop 101” – right on the western edge of 75 acres of state land Axon purchased.
By comparison, another fire station on the 2019 bond proposal, at 90th Street and Via Linda, was budgeted at $5.9 million.
Double decker or single wide?
City officials provided conflicting descriptions of the planned firehouse.
Councilman Barry Graham fears the city may have been “bait and switched” by Axon in the deal to buy land for the fire station.
He said that at the recent City Council retreat, various construction projects that have gone over budget were reviewed.
“Council was informed the fire station at Hayden and the 101, estimated on ballot at $10.5 million, would cost another $2.4 million because land acquired from Axon's 74 acres (was) later determined to be less developable due to easement and other restrictions,” Graham said.
He said the “new information” means the city was forced to scrap a one-floor fire station for a two-story one.
“I'm told the city and Axon verbally agreed that the city would receive 6.3 acres, of which 4.5 acres was developable,” Graham said.
“However, when pen was put to paper, the city somehow ended up with 4.6 acres, of which 2.8 were developable. This led to the costlier necessity to build vertical.”
As McGarry understands it after a recent Stonebrook-city-Axon meeting, “They had to refigure the footprint of the fire station. We are not debating the necessity for the fire station.
“We understand the need for a station in this general area,” she added. “But homeowners have concerns about the noise from that project when it’s up and running.”
Erin Walsh, a city spokeswoman, said the extra $2.4 million for Fire Station 612 “is due to inflation and based off a design consultant estimate.
“Additionally, costs were driven by site restrictions and requirements to do additional site work,” she said. “The site is 4.61 acres, which includes a drainage easement which we cannot build on.”
She noted a city water well is also under construction on the land.
Ultimately, the cost of the fire station and well is expected to be several million dollars more.
“The city has not yet paid for the land, per our agreement with Axon,” Walsh said.
The city is not required to pay for the land – at about $650,000 per acre, mirroring what Axon paid the state – until Axon completes construction of 250,000 square feet of commercial and/or manufacturing space and has an annual payroll of at least $130 million.
Axon has another 12 years to complete its part of the agreement and get paid.
Meanwhile, the city is roaring ahead on its projects on the former state land Axon purchased.
Walsh said construction on the well is underway “and we hope to begin construction on the fire station this fall.”
Fire Station 612 is scheduled to open in fall 2024.
“The station in one story, not two,” Walsh said.
“We did not originally know what portion of land we would be getting for the station,” Walsh said, “or how large the parcel would be – which is why there was discussing of it possibly being in another location at one time.”
Bullseye bid
In September 2020, just weeks after the Axon development deal was approved by Scottsdale City Council, Axon’s bid of $49.1 million for 74 acres of state land near Loop 101 and Hayden Road was accepted.
The Arizona Land Department required any successful bidder on the land to pay the city $2.2 million within 30 days of the auction; as part of the agreement, Scottsdale waived that payment.
Though initial plans were swiftly approved by the city, in two-plus years, nothing of consequence has happened to the land.
Axon did send a summary of the project in a recent letter to its shareholders:
“Approximately $85 million is expected to be deployed toward Axon’s new campus in Scottsdale, Ariz. This project, which includes a next-generation manufacturing facility, aims to consolidate multiple facilities and bring increased automation to future generations of product hardware.”
”We expect this investment to provide long-term flexibility and stability for our physical plant operations.”
Axon apparently has plenty of money to fund the project: In a December letter to shareholders, Axon reported $353 million in cash and $2.8 billion in total assets, and projects sales of nearly $1.5 billion this year.
The Scottsdale powerhouse is scheduled to announce its first quarter revenues Tuesday, May 9.
Alex Engel, an Axon vice president, said no construction timeline or other plans have been shared “beyond what we have shared in our shareholder letter.”
In October 2020, the Scottsdale Planning Commission approved Axon’s plan, mirroring Development Review Board approval for:
• Retention and expansion of major employer/headquarters.
• Development plan includes civic site for future fire station.
• Proposal includes widening of Hayden Road and extension of Mayo Boulevard.
• Infrastructure to be upgraded as needed to accommodate project intensity.
• Public comment received.
The key word of that last bullet point is “received.”
It doesn’t mean the city had to do anything with the comments – almost all of them begging the city to reject an Axon plan that stunned them.
Donovan Zimmerman, former Stonebrook HOA vice president, sneered at the “public comments” notion.
“It was already rubber-stamped,” he said of the Axon-Scottsdale deal. “They had a Zoom call and we shared our concerns. But what can you do? You can’t fight city hall.”
As Hartman sees it, “The city's going to grow. It is what it is, I knew that when I moved in. But we learned about (the Axon deal) so far down the road, the city had already negotiated with Axon. They had already done their agreement, they didn't listen to us.”
I feel like the approval process went so quickly without any public input,” she added. “I’m sure that was intentional.”
Since the development deal and various approvals two years ago, according to McGarry, the city has communicated frequently with Stonebrook.
The HOA president said Councilwoman Solange Whitehead has been instrumental in linking the neighborhood with plans.
“I’ve been very involved with the neighborhood and Axon side,” Whitehead said. “I’m very supportive of both.
“Axon is a world-class leader – and the founder is a Scottsdale native,” she added.
The funny thing is, though Axon’s office is currently only a half-mile from Stonebrook, “we don’t even know they’re there,” Hartman said.
“They’re way at the end of the street, with quite a few industrial buildings in that area. That doesn’t affect us.”
The main feature of the proposal approved by the city in 2020: A 400,000-square-foot corporate office/manufacturing building.
It wouldn’t be the largest building in Scottsdale, but it might be the most ostentatious.
Founder Smith is an avid science-fiction fan, spanning from “Star Trek” to “Star Wars” – which he has said influenced an Axon building in Seattle as well as the planned expansion here.
“I guess he’s a ‘Star Wars’ fan, it looks like a big spaceship,” said Hartman, with a giggle.
To Zimmerman, the Axon building plan “looks like a triangular battleship … It’s very modern. It doesn’t quite fit in the desert, but OK.
“The biggest thing is how tall it’s going to be,” Zimmerman said. “That seven stories is going to tower over the 101.”
While buildings in the area are generally capped at 50 feet, Axon’s request for a building 82 feet tall was approved by Scottsdale.
The towering-office and moving-firehouse are nothing compared to Stonebrook’s greatest fears about the Axon project.
Development plans call for major roadwork.
“This proposal also includes widening of North Hayden Road south of the Loop 101 Freeway to accommodate demand generated by the proposed development,” city documents state.
“Additionally, East Mayo Boulevard will be extended east of North Hayden Road as part of this development, eventually connecting with North Perimeter Drive and the Perimeter Center industrial park,” they continue, adding:
“This extension will provide a much-needed additional north/south connection from East Bell Road to the freeway and should help with traffic flows generated by events at the TPC Scottsdale and WestWorld.”
According to a summary of a traffic analysis included in the approved plan, “The proposed Axon Campus is anticipated to generate up to 8,032 weekday trips, with 801 trips occurring during the morning peak hour and 844 trips occurring during the afternoon peak hour.”
And there will be “intersection improvements,” in the form of the love-or-hate- traffic circles.
“Roundabouts will be constructed along Mayo Boulevard at the 82nd Street and Perimeter Drive intersections.”
The plan also calls for “the elimination of the current Mayo Boulevard alignment between Hayden Road and 82nd Street.”
Bill Miller sees brake lights ahead.
“It’ll be a little bit of a traffic problem, it’ll definitely affect us,” the Stonebrook resident said.
Thinking about the new apartments on the other side of Hayden and the planned medical facility almost makes Hartman want to stay home and shut the blinds.
“We’re concerned all of this building is going on,” she said. “We don’t know what the impact will be on our roads.
“We’re not set up for that much traffic, there’s not enough lights or turn lanes.”
Moonshot artist
Whether in its Scottsdale backyard or around the world, Axon thinks big.
Not satisfied with its ubiquitous Taser line of “smart weapons,” the company expanded with body-worn cameras used by Scottsdale Police and hundreds of other police departments.
“Our moonshot goal is to cut gun-related deaths between police and the public by 50% before 2033.”
And that’s just a start.
According to Smith’s biography on the Axon website, the founder of the company graduated from Harvard University in 1991.
“Just seven months later, two of his childhood friends, Todd Bogers and Cory Holmes, were shot and killed by a civilian in a road rage incident in Scottsdale, AZ. This event changed the course of Rick’s career, and the course of public safety.”
“That experience,” Smith told a Reddit audience in 2019, “made me start to think about nonlethal weapons and whether they could be made a reality. Years later, I worked together with a former NASA scientist to develop the Taser weapon…”
His goal above all other goals, he told the social media audience: “I’m on a mission to make the bullet obsolete, and I've spent my entire life trying to build alternatives to guns.”
While Smith generally imagines on a huge scale and makes it happen, there’s always the possibility that the high-altitude plan of expansion in Scottsdale’s Greater Airpark area never takes off.
“Wouldn’t that be great,” McGarry said, with a laugh.
Not expecting that, she and fellow Stonebrookers plan to participate in all the planning meetings for Axon.
“We can’t remind the city too many times that we are here,” she said.
Zimmerman, for one, is bracing for the big development.
Though construction has not started, “They’ve cleared the field,” Zimmerman said.
“All the desert trees have been stripped, the wildlife relocated into my backyard. So all the scorpions are here.”
He can be comforted in knowing that, like a Taser shot, a scorpion sting is generally not lethal.
