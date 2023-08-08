Tax vote deal hits Scottsdale’s budget ‘hard’

Gov. Katie Hobbs signed legislation last week to allow Maricopa County voters to decide on extending a half-cent sales tax for transportation projects, setting the stage for the fight to come at the ballot box.
And that brings some potentially good news and definitely bad news for Scottsdale.
On the plus side, the compromise will give voters a chance to extend for 20 years a tax that would help with future road projects.
But to get most Republican legislators to approve the measure, Hobbs signed a separate bill preventing municipalities taxing rents beginning in calendar year 2025.
That ban will cost Scottsdale about $14.7 million in annual rent tax revenue. That’s not nearly what it will cost Phoenix ($70 million) and Mesa ($20 million).
But it will sting. And city officials aren’t happy about it.
Scottsdale’s official reaction said:
“Stripping away the residential rental tax will certainly help the bottom line for landlords and rental property owners, but it will hinder the ability of Scottsdale and other cities to deliver services to the people living in those properties.”
Of the $14.7 million generated annually, about $10 million goes to the General Fund, helping to "pay for police officers, fire fighters, parks maintenance, after-school programs, senior centers and libraries,” the city noted.
“This year, residential rental tax will provide an estimated $2.4 million in dedicated transportation funding, used to maintain the city's network of more than 2,800 lane miles of roads.”
While stating it appreciated the Legislature’s approval of a vote next year to extend the half-cent sales tax for 20 more years – generating millions for road and transit projects across the county, the city noted it also zapped a “substantial source of operating revenue, money that is needed to serve Scottsdale's residents, businesses and visitors.
“Future budgets will reflect this reduction, which may force reassessment of what services the city provides and at what level,” the city added.
Mayor David D. Ortega said the rental tax elimination “hits Scottsdale very hard.”
“During the legislative session there was discussion about making cities ‘whole’ by increasing State Shared Revenues – which never materialized,” Ortega added. “Scottsdale contributes hugely to state revenues, and we will fight hard to restore our fair share in the next legislative session."
The city’s statement also said, “We expect the legislature to continue work to offset this loss of revenue that will impact city services for residents around Arizona.”
But that may not be in the cards.
In a prepared statement, the governor said the transportation tax levy "will secure our economic future and give every Arizonan an opportunity to succeed in our thriving economy.''
She also crowed about the fact that the measure gained bipartisan approval, attracting more than half the Republican lawmakers and all Democrats but one.
But all that the key provision of the legislation actually does is authorize county supervisors to call a special election, presumably in 2024, to give voters the last word on extending the levy 20 years, to 2045. So now the fight moves from the halls of the Legislature to the streets.
Proponents have characterized the measure as simply giving voters the opportunity to keep in place the half-cent tax first approved 1985.
To get enough Republican votes, Hobbs agreed to sign a GOP-sponsored bill eliminating the ability of municipalities to impose a tax on rent.
That move won’t take effect until 2025 and when it does, stands to take away more than $230 million a year in revenue that majority of the state’s 91 cities and towns collect, according to a lobbyist for the League of Arizona Cities and Towns.
"The 75 cities that are going to be directly impacted by this, they're only got two options should this bill be signed,'' the League’s Tom Savage said. "They're going to have to either cut services, or they're going to have to increase local taxes to make up for this loss.''
Like Scottsdale, the League wants lawmakers and the governor to essentially reimburse municipalities for the revenues they will be losing.
But they are likely to face hostility from the Republicans who control the Legislature who have championed the repeal.
Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, put it most succinctly: He responded to a query about the League’s request with a one-icon response of a thumb down.
The governor’s press secretary, Christian Slater, said only that the governor will work with lawmakers this coming year "to help cities address funding gaps to deliver the services their residents need.''
House Majority Whip Teresa Martinez said, "I don't know if the state has enough money to backfill.”
"We want to make sure that our communities and our cities are not in a pinch,'' Martinez said. "But we also want to make sure that the (state) taxpayers can have some of their money back.''
Senate Republicans called a news conference to crow about the rental bill, saying cities were flush with cash and criticizing them for not voluntarily eliminating the rental tax.
And they said they wanted to help low-income renters during a period of high inflation by getting rid of the tax, which is levied on top of rents, at rates that average 2.4%.
"This is (money) to help people put food on the table, give them an extra tank of gas in the car,'' said Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert. "And we are ready to provide relief.”
The transportation tax bill caps mass transit spending at 37% of the estimated $20 billion the tax will raise over 20 years and bars MAG from using any of that cash to extend the light rail system.
Scot Mussi, president and executive director of the Arizona Free Enterprise Club, said that was still a "setback.''
Mussi and his organization contend that, even with the changes, it still allows "radical plans like road diets,'' essentially changes in street construction or layout to slow traffic –and from the perspective of foes, program designed to force people out of their personal vehicles.
A poll by OH Predictive Insights said that 56% of those questioned support a renewed half-cent tax, with 17% opposed and 26% undecided.
Pollster Mike Noble said even among Republicans there was a plurality, with 47% in favor and 30% against.
Noble said 54% believe the current light rail system should be expanded, with only 6% saying there should be no light rail.
Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, who voted against the tax vote plan, sniffed at the results.
"And the reason I doubt the accuracy of the polling is, if it were true that spending (nearly) 40% of this new tax on public transportation funding was something the voters wanted, nobody would ever have fought bifurcation,'' he said.
That refers to the failed effort by conservatives to have two votes, one for roads and one for mass transit.
"The messaging has to be we're growing at a rapid pace, we've got to have our transportation funding dedicated to the roads that will allow us not to turn into L.A.,'' he said. "We can't have 40% of it siphoned off for public transit that services less than a percent of the population.''
And Kolodin said if voters reject this plan it will send a message to lawmakers to approve a different formula.
But not all Republican agree, with even Petersen calling what lawmakers approved the "most conservative Prop 400 plan in Arizona history.''
He cited the elimination of funding from the levy for light rail expansion and the 63% earmarked for roads and freeways.
"No longer can dollars be shifted unilaterally after taxpayers have approved the measure,'' he said.
The lone Democrat to oppose the plan was Sen. Sally Ann Gonzales of Tucson.
But unlike the Republicans who voted "no,'' her objection was the fact that the measure bans the state from imposing limits like California on what percentage of vehicles sold could be powered with fossil fuels.
