Teen a finalist for Kidney Fund art contest

Anissa Matkin still remembers the day last October when she learned she had end-stage renal disease, more commonly referred to as kidney failure.
The 18-year-old Scottsdale resident was vacationing in Belgium with her mother and extended family members when she began to feel ill. She spent three weeks in a Belgian hospital before she was released and allowed to go home.
Upon her return, Matkin was admitted into a dialysis program at Phoenix Children’s Hospital. She had to alter her diet to a low sodium, low phosphorus and potassium diet.
But that didn’t stop the Class of 2023 Desert Mountain High School graduate from continuing to lead a normal life of playing golf, serving as the associate sports editor for her high school newspaper and dancing — which she began doing during her freshman year.
“I think I'm maintaining pretty well. It's not too much of a stopper,” she said. “I just fit dialysis into my schedule.
“I make sure I follow my dietitian's recommendations. I always go to dialysis and always just try and keep my body safe from harm that I could do.”
While she was at a dialysis appointment, Matkin learned from her caretaker that the American Kidney Fund was launching its annual Calendar Kids Art Contest that gives children and teens battling various forms of kidney disease a chance to show off their artistic talents and have a chance to have their entry as the cover image for the American Kidney Fund’s 2024 calendar.
“My catalyst specialist, Stephanie, she's always been a huge supporter of me and has always been very caring,” she said. “She knows I do dance and she recommended that I participate in this.”
Matkin needed little persuasion to participate in the competition, which began last year to accept non-visual entries.
She admitted to some creative struggles as she decided to make a video of a dance. If picked, a still from the video will be used on the calendar cover.
“I had been looking for songs for a while, just because I can be indecisive,. ... So I just decided, ‘well, whatever song I pick next, I'll just do that and make it because I didn't have much time,’” she recalled, settling on the hit song “Waves” by Australian pop artist Dean Lewis.
“I thought the song is overall just very moving and sad, but for me, I took the song as the feelings of emotion that can come and go like a wave,” Matkin said.
She felt symbolized her journey through kidney disease, titling her entry “Before” as a reflection on how her life has changed since she was diagnosed with kidney disease.
“We want normalcy, but we can’t have it, not ever because there is no cure,” she said. This is forever."
“I think parents of kids with kidney disease and just patients themselves can understand that it's very hard and it can be stressful, but also there are great opportunities we can receive with it, such as The American Kidney Fund’s Calendar Kids Art Contest.”
Matkin sees her submission as an opportunity to inspire hope for the nearly 10,000 children and families affected by kidney disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It just kind of allows me to connect with other patients and help them realize that it's OK, they're not alone in it,” she said. “It may not be cured at any point, but that is just something we're going to grow with.”
She also choreographed a lyrical contemporary dance piece.
Though her initial goal of the performance was to give hope to kidney disease sufferers and their families, Matkin couldn’t help but feel elated when she learned that she was one of 13 finalists in the contest.
The winner will be feted at the American Kidney Fund’s annual national gala, The Hope Affair, which is historically hosted in Washington D.C. in October.
Matkin is proud of what she has accomplished with her performance.
“I think it's important to show kids and adults that you can dance or really do a lot of things with kidney disease, and it doesn't have to stop you at everything you do,” Matkin said.
She also sees it as a thank you to the doctors who have kept her alive.
“After what happened to me in Belgium, I may not know who those nurses are and I probably will never meet them again, but they did save my life,” Matkin said.
Because of this, she will be attending Scottsdale Community College this fall to study nursing.
“My nurses at Phoenix Children's Hospital and my doctors have all been amazing and I want to provide that same care to other people and also show that there is someone else who actually does understand what you're going through,” she said.
