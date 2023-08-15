The Parque seeks zoning amendments

The Parque is charging ahead with its plans at the former CrackerJax amusement park, which featured batting cages, mini golf and an arcade before closing last year.
Developers George Kurtz, the founder of CrowdStrike, and David Megdal are asking the city for a zoning district map amendment from General Commercial to Planned Airpark Core Development - Airpark Mixed Use Residential, Planned Shared Development.
They are requesting “bonus development standards” for building height and floor area ratio to allow 1,236 apartment or condo units, 223 hotel rooms and 253,000 square feet of commercial space.
The project is at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road between the Promenade and Scottsdale Quarter.
After presenting to the Airport Commission, the Parque will move on to present its case to the Scottsdale Planning Commision at a meeting to be scheduled.
The developers promise a “transformational, sustainable, mixed-use campus” that will serve as “a catalyst to attract top innovators, technology entrepreneurs, knowledge workers and venture capitalists to accelerate Scottsdale’s growing technology cluster.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.