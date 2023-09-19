‘The Sign Lady’ brings smiles to Scottsdale

Plenty of people have signs in front of their Scottsdale houses.
Almost all of them – 1,452, at last count – are two words:
“For sale.”
Pretty soon, those will be joined by yard signs urging passersby to vote for one candidate or issue or another.
One house on 87th Street between Osborn and Indian School roads, however, has a sign today that’s different from yesterday and tomorrow.
The messages won’t be political or mercantile. The only rule for Jean Pol: It’s got to be funny or upbeat.
Meet “The Sign Lady of Scottsdale.”
Ever since the gloomy lockdown days of the pandemic, Pol has been lifting spirits with daily messages somewhere between fortune cookie sayings and Bazooka Joe jokes.
Pol isn’t looking for sales or votes – just smiles.
“When COVID reared it ugly head and we were all stuck around home, I thought it would be nice to do something uplifting, So I put a whiteboard out in front of the house and every day there is a different saying,” she explained.
What did her husband, Al, think when Jean first started her signs?
“I thought she was nuts!” Al answered, jumping forward in his seat, then bursting into laughter.
He said he was expecting angry and/or strange people to come banging on the door.
Just the opposite came true. People come knocking, he added, “But it’s all good stuff.”
Every few days, a stranger walks up to the door – prompting rescue dog Sandy to howl at the thought of licking a new person’s hand – to say, “I love your sign, thank you.”
A mother and her quiet 14-year-old boy recently were in front of Pol’s house. The mom explained the “for sale” sign on their nearby home flipped to “sold” and they were leaving the neighborhood.
The boy handed Jean Pol a package.
She went inside and opened it, finding a handwritten note.
“He basically said they were moving out of the neighborhood and the thing he would miss most was my signs,” Pol said.
“And enclosed was a little package with dry erasers,” she added, wiping her face. “It still makes me cry.”
Silent Fred
On Sept. 11, the flag in front of Pol’s home was at half-mast in memory of those who died in the terrorist attacks 22 years ago.
The Sign Lady’s street-front white board, however, was a message that could have been seen any other day: “I don’t usually brag about going to expensive places, but I just left the gas station.”
Deciding on the message for Sept. 11 was a tough one, she said.
She flipped through books people send her and surfed the Internet, pondering something more serious.
“I decided to keep it light,” she said.
For those who missed her messages the rest of last week, Pol was on a brief vacation. The messages will resume when she gets back Monday, Sept. 18.
What’s the deal with the realistic mannequin in a farmer’s hat and sunglasses sitting in a wheelchair on the porch?
Long story, Jean Pol says, snickering.
She first inherited a life-sized doll from her mother, who – and you can see Jean’s genes here – liked to fool people by driving around Ohio with it in the passenger seat.
Jean did the same in Scottsdale until someone broke into her car and stole it. Friends chipped in to buy a replacement, which Jean dubbed Fred.
“A delivery guy was talking to him the other day,” Al said with a chuckle.
You have to have a sense of humor to be married to this lady, he’ll tell you.
Like a few years ago, when she retired from her insurance job – and quickly got bored out of her mind.
“I decided I either had to get a part time job,” Jean said, as Al starts chuckling in expectation of the punch line, “or I’d kill my husband.”
She decided on the former, landing a job pouring beverage samples in local grocery stores.
Which brought her feel-good sensibility to social media – that gray place notorious for snarkiness and bullying.
Last month, introducing herself as “The Sign Lady of 87th Street,” Pol posted about a grocery store chat with an older gentleman.
“He mentioned that his wife (of many years) passed away 6+ months ago. He was happy to visit because no one speaks to old people. A woman recently commented on the fact that I was smiling when shopping and we spoke for a while.”
She suggested others might try an experiment: “Smile at someone you see shopping alone. Say 'hi' to people you pass in the stores.
“Granted, some may not be receptive, but for others it might be the only human pleasantry they have experienced in days.
“Let's bring light and sunshine back into this gloomy world we are all struggling to survive in.”
Eighty-seven people replied, with comments like “I second your ‘experiment’ suggestion. A few words of kindness can usually brighten someone’s day.”
Another wrote, “OMG, this post is a breath of fresh air” and “I love your spirit, Jean! … I do it all the time, and generally people do respond positively.”
In an unofficial social media record, the number of negative, mocking and/or snarky comments replying to Pol’s post: 0.
A runaway at 55
How did this Ohio native end up in Scottsdale?
“I ran away from home when I was 55,” Pol said with a snort. “I was in a relationship that was going nowhere and I just left and came out here.”
She met Al when both were living in Gilbert. After getting married, they settled on 87th Street in Scottsdale 20 years ago.\“Last year, when I turned 80, I had a party,” she said. “My first birthday party ever.”
On Oct. 18, Pol turns 81.
She’s starting to collect finalists for her daily message Oct. 18, and expects it will be “something about how good it is to be alive.”
That Midwestern tighten-your-belt optimism flavors many of the messages she has been “posting” – in an old-school way, not online but in front of the house – just about every day since the pandemic lockdown.
“Everybody was getting depressed about what was going on in the world,” Jean Pol reflected with a sigh. “And I thought, ‘Well, what can I do to help?’”
Even with the most-recent strain, the lockdown days seem to be in the distant, hazy past.
Yet, with the exception of those rare stormy days that would rain off the message, she continues her “thought for the day” mission.
“Every time I get ready to stop, somebody comes by and says, ‘We really enjoy your sign – keep it up!’
“So I just keep doing it.”
Al shakes his head, chuckling at his locally-famous wife.
“She’s become like the neighborhood crier,” Al said.
In front of Fred, Jean’s silent friend, one sign is out there every day:
“KEEP THE GATE CLOSED. Don’t let the dog out. No matter what the dog says.”
