The snakes come out at night in Scottsdale

Though it might send a shiver down the spine of those suffering from ophidiophobia, rattlesnakes – even though they lack spines – are a lot like people.
First and foremost, rattlesnakes are not looking for a fight.
“They're not aggressive,” noted Cale Morris, the unofficial snake whisperer of Scottsdale. “They don't chase you – they won’t jump out at you.”
They also don’t like extreme heat – again, much like the humans who have invaded their desert habitats.
As the streets of Old Town have been deserted during the historic heat wave of the last few weeks, rattlesnake sightings are also down – during the day, at least.
This time of year, the snakes come out at night.
Very much like humans, snakes like to be comfortable. You won’t catch too many rattlers out and about when the temperature hits 110, let alone 115.
“Rattlesnakes like to move around in the high 70s and the low 80s. That's like their preferred temperature,” Morris said, with a low, gentle voice one can imagine would soothe a mad mamba or a crabby cobra.
Tall and lean, moving in a sort of slithering way, Morris has been observing and interacting with snakes for most of his life, including the last 20 years as venom manager at the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary.
He’s quick to add that, though we might not see them much in July, snakes are out there. They slink all over Scottsdale, especially in desert areas – like near the North Scottsdale snake sanctuary.
“During the really hot parts of the year when it gets over 110, they'll come out at night,” Morris said. “The snakes are out there but people don't see them.”
Yet that can change as fast as the next monsoon storm rolls into Scottsdale.
With cooling rainstorms, August is usually the time people start to move around Scottsdale again.
Same with snakes.
Once the temperatures drop, “they're going to be out moving around or looking for food,” Morris said of his snake friends.
“They don't really need the rain. They get their water from (their prey). So they're really good at surviving in a desert environment.”
Ssssocial media
Nextdoor, Facebook and other social media apps are a nest for snake sightings – often breathless ones.
“We've lived here 25 years and this is the second time in six months I've had to call the fire department because of a rattlesnake!” a woman in mid-Scottsdale posted last week.
She said on an otherwise quiet night, her cat went over to the sliding glass door – then jumped back. She turned on the light and saw a big snake just outside the door.
“After turning the TV off I could hear the rattle. Just be aware!” she warned.
“No more taking the trash out after dark.”
The woman posted July 20, in the middle of the heat wave.
"Same thing happened to me last night!" another woman commented on the Nextdoor post.
There were dozens of empathetic ("yikes!") and unimpressed ("we live in the desert what do you expect?") responses, plus one that countered “kill it!” comments with sound advice:
"Please call Phoenix Herpetological Society for removal … There is no need to kill the snake."
Indeed, the Scottsdale Fire Department is not the only place to call if you see a potentially venomous snake.
The Herpetological Sanctuary and several private companies collect snakes that wander too close to homes.
"We're very busy this time of year," said Nick Schantz, a "relocation agent" with Rattlesnake Solutions, which charges $140-170 to remove snakes and put them in desert areas -- away from homes.
Ssssanctuary
Morris’ snake sanctuary often hosts visitors, with tours and even summer camps.
A few weeks before the start of school, a group of 10-year-olds marveled at the extraordinary variety of glass-enclosed rattlers, as well as mambas and cobras.
The budding herpetologists were asked what they find most interesting about rattlesnakes.
“Adaptation,” one boy decided.
“I can’t wait to pet one,” a girl added.
Morris said he and his staff feed and care for 200 venomous snakes – 80 of them rattlers.
Showing and telling youngsters about the marvels of venomous snakes brings a grin to his face, as fond memories flicker in his brain.
“I know it seems kind of unusual, but I've always loved snakes my whole life ever since I was a kid – I caught my first when I was 5,” Morris said.
“The venom part is very fascinating to me, like the rattlesnakes, but the thing that I love the most is being able to take something that I'm not afraid of, and help people …Being able to teach people how to live safely around them and help lower fears, that's my favorite thing.”
If Morris had a rattle, he would shake it, watching some videos.
“A lot of times on YouTube I see people doing stuff that’s really stupid. Like picking up things for no reason – you know, like picking up cobras and handling them with their hands … We don't do that.”
This snake sanctuary is all about safety, for humans and slitherers.
“Here at the Phoenix Herpetological Society, we have protocol rules. I developed them. It's: stay safe. We use tools. We don't take any risk. … Everything that we do on a daily basis is safety, safety, safety.”
It might sound funny, when you think about his job – but the venom manager insists “I don’t take risks.”
Snake tracker
While the Phoenix Herpetological Society gets calls for snake removal from all over the Valley, “where we get most of our calls is the Scottsdale area,” Morris said.
On a warm day in mid-July, just before the heat wave, Morris took a call less than a mile away from the sanctuary.
Landscapers had stirred up a rattler, so Morris popped over and captured the snake. Rather than instantly locating this one, he brought it back to the sanctuary to insert a tag and a chip.
This snake, which turned out to be pregnant, will eventually be released and become part of a tracking study that will follow snake movement.
A team of ASU researchers released a study last year, analyzing 2,000 snake removals in the Valley in 2018 and 2019.
“Over 68% of removals were of the venomous Western Diamond-backed rattlesnake (Crotalus atrox), which is the most common species in the area observed in community-sourced data and publications,” the study noted.
“Removals occurred throughout the year except winter and peaked during summer rainy season.”
The hottest spot for snake removals in the Valley was identified as north of the Loop 101 – primarily, North Scottsdale.
“Snakes were frequently removed from neighborhoods with wealthier and more highly educated residents,” the study noted.
“Neighborhoods with more venomous snakes removed were home to residents with stronger pro-ecological worldviews, which may signal that removals may be a conservation act (e.g., removing instead of killing snakes).”
If you see a potentially venomous snake near your home, the city of Scottsdale advises, “Observe the reptile at a distance (at least 6 feet) and try to identify what type of snake it is. Do not try to kill or capture the snake yourself.
“If you or your pet is not in danger, leave the snake alone and allow it to make its way back into the desert.”
For more information, visit scottsdaleaz.gov/fire/snakes-and-bees.
SNAKE RESOURCES
Numbers to call, if you see a rattler near your home:
Scottsdale Fire Department nonemergency line: 480-312-8911.
The Phoenix Herpetological Society: 602-550-1090.
Rattlesnake Solutions: 480-237-9975.
