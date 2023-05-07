Three Scottsdale students make “18 Under 18” list

Junior Achievement of Arizona recently announced this year’s “18 Under 18” winners. The group of achievers – or over-achievers – including three Scottsdale residents.
“Each year, we’re amazed by the next class of students,” said Katherine Cecala, CEO of Junior Achievement of Arizona.
“They advocate for causes, start nonprofits to help others in our community, work with their schools to bring new ideas and programs to their schools, care about the environment or advocate for causes. They all have bright futures and we’re honored to know them.”
Zack Okun recently was awarded a cherished Flinn Scholarship.
The Desert Mountain High senior, founded the nonprofit STEMducate, an organization focused on advocating and sharing the importance of STEM learning for all age groups.
His organization has reached more than 24 states and 11 countries.
Georgia Bukata, a BASIS Scottsdale junior, already is an award-winning scientist and current research intern with Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) Center for Rare Childhood Diseases, where she’s using her math skills to study protein modeling and coding.
Sanya Somani, a junior at Phoenix Country Day School, co-founded the nonprofit HealthforHer, which is dedicated to providing health and educational resources for underserved women and their families around the world.
The organization has ambassadors in the UK, Canada, Pakistan, South Korea, India, Tanzania, Russia, Armenia and China.
“We are an official certifying organization for the President's Volunteer Service Award and have held countless events to help those in need,” Sanya said.
She was a freshman when COVID-19 was raging, inspiring her to help launch HealthForHER.
“My co-founder and I recognized the need to help those who do not have essential resources, particularly within the health and educational departments, that all people need,” she said.
“I would like to continue scaling HealthForHER into numerous states and countries using the help of our social media platform and international ambassadors. My goal is to help as many individuals as possible and create a positive impact in our community and beyond.”
