Through the woof: A $6 million dog park

Even as it maintains a five-star reputation with booming resorts, high-end construction projects, generally clean streets and a relatively low crime rate, Scottsdale is going to the dogs.
Evidence: Scores of eateries welcome four-leggers. According to bringfido.com, “There are 140 pet friendly restaurants in Scottsdale that welcome dogs at their outdoor tables.”
Evidence: The planned Legacy North Apartments at Crossroads luxury complex features a dog park for new apartments/condos – and multiple “dog wash stations.”
Evidence: A $6 million dog park that can safely be called one of Mayor David Ortega’s pet projects.
"Scottsdale is a top dog community, recognized for plenty of open spaces, shaded walkways and pet- friendly merchants – frequented by our four-legged companions,” Ortega said.
Voters authorized the northern Scottsdale dog park – then estimated at a cost of $4.6 million – as part of a 58-project bond package in 2019.
Post-pandemic inflation has rocketed the cost of most of those project estimates.
The Thompson Peak dog park now must sit and beg for an estimated $6 million.
Asked if he directed staff to look at lower-cost alternatives or more-economical locations, Ortega said that at the planned Thompson Peak dog park, “most of the costs are for drainage, parking and shading amenities, which would be applicable elsewhere, but lacking three elements … visibility, access and parking.”
Councilman Barry Graham – who voted against tax and water-rate increases and has questioned increases of other projects – seems to have no bone to pick with a $6 million dog park.
He noted this is a voter-approved project.
“The city should prioritize the 3.5-acre dog park and extra parking that residents voted for in 2019,” Graham said.
“However, the city's original estimate of $4.6 million has shot up to $6.2 million —a 33% increase. To deliver on more voter-approved bond projects, the city should reconsider its other spending on discretionary projects and programs.”
These days, it costs money just to figure out how much money you’re going to pay.
At a Monday, Aug. 21, meeting that ends its summer break, Scottsdale City Council will be asked to authorize $56,793 to Valley Rain Construction for “pre-construction services.”
Erin Walsh, a city spokeswoman, said the construction company would then come up with a “guaranteed maximum price.”
Unlike many seven-figure construction projects, this one is not likely to go out for bidding.
“There are no plans to bid the dog park,” Walsh said. “The city put out a request for qualifications for a construction manager at risk and Valley Rain was selected.
“At this time the contractor is being brought on to assist the design team with estimating the cost of the project and looking at what materials have a long-range timeline for ordering, so construction is not delayed by materials.
“Any action beyond this will go back to the council such as making funds available to order long-lead materials or the award of the construction contract and guaranteed maximum price.”
Asked how the $4.6 million price tag for the project that voters approved was derived, Walsh said an “in-house estimate” came up with a figure that included $2.9 million for actual construction.
Since then, Walsh added, the project’s estimate increased by $1.5 million “to accommodate inflation increases of construction materials.”
The new price tag, at just under $6.2 million, includes $757,469 for design, $328,250 for administration, $52,938 for public art and $4.2 million for construction – with $841,634 held for “contingency.”
The dog park will be added to Thompson Peak Park, near the intersection of Hayden Road and Thompson Peak Parkway.
Ortega has been straining at the leash on this one.
"After taking office in January 2021, during the first council strategic retreat in March, I requested that the Thompson Peak Off Leash Dog Park be advanced two years earlier than planned,” Ortega said.
This week, two years after that retreat and four years after the bond vote, the mayor expects council “will authorize moving forward with the new Thompson Peak Off Leash Dog Park to open in 2024 instead of in 2026."
The planned dog park will be between pickleball courts and Hayden Road, with a footbridge crossing a flood channel.
The Aug. 21 agenda states: “The new facilities are anticipated to include a 3.5 acre off-leash area consisting of three fenced and gated areas, a footbridge connecting the new space to the existing Thompson Peak Park and an additional parking area with space for 100 cars.”
Ortega stressed the new Thompson Peak dog park “will relieve pressure on the beloved Chaparral Off Leash Park which was opened October 2000."
Ortega, a city council member then, noted “there was controversy at the time” surrounding the Chaparral dog park process.
"In September 2000, our council faced 250 dog lovers and two dozen dissenters. Staff presented five inferior locations and I presented a new spot. The city had just purchased a site for the new water treatment facility at McDonald and Hayden. The site included a golf driving range and restaurants.”
He recalled a unanimous decision “and the Chaparral Off Leash Dog Park opened the first week in October 2000 and stayed open through water treatment facility construction.”
Ortega said he is proud the Chaparral dog park will celebrate its 23rd anniversary this fall.
Parks and shelters
The Thompson Peak dog park’s design is based on the one at Chaparral Park, according to the Aug. 21 agenda.
The Aug. 21 agenda outlines “next steps” for the project:
“Following Council's approval of the contract, Valley Rain Construction Corporation will proceed with construction estimates and constructability review and attend stakeholder input meetings.”
The “anticipated completion” is late 2024.
It would add to a roster of several other city specified dog parks (including Horizon and Vista del Camino) and city parks that welcome dogs on leashes.
Another example of Scottsdale being a dog-friendly place is that the city has at least six animal shelters that take in unwanted canines needing adoption.
Foothills Animal Rescue in North Scottsdale is the closest dog shelter to the planned Thompson Peak dog park.
Lana Shapiro, marketing director of the shelter, said that Foothills Animal Rescue is “in need of foster parents/families who are willing to open their homes to animals waiting to be adopted.”
She noted Foothills Animal Rescue has “a foster express program that helps give our animals a much-needed short break from the shelter environment.”
In her position, she sees every day how city residents open their arms to four-leggers.
“I recently heard that Scottsdale has more pets than kids in households … Scottsdale residents definitely love their pets,” Shapiro said.
“The fact that Scottsdale residents enthusiastically voted to move forward with a new dog park speaks volumes about the passion people have towards dogs and the need for more public space dedicated to dogs.”
With council approval, whether they are rescue animals to pampered pets, every northern Scottsdale dog just might have its day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.