Valley home market faces long, not-so-hot summer

This 5,250-square-foot house on E. Whisper Rock Trail in Scottsdale recently sold for $4.4 million. Built in 2020, the four-bedroom, five-bathroom home sits on nearly 3 acres and boasts a slew of amenities, including a separate casita and an expansive patio and outdoor area that comes with a pizza oven as well as fire pits, pool and fireplace. (Special to the Progress)