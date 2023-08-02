Weed shop proposal goes up in smoke with panel

In Scottsdale, you can get drive-thru burgers, of course. And you don’t have to leave your car for coffee, groceries and liquor.
But weed?
Nope.
Phoenix, Tempe and Surprise are among the cities around the Valley that permit drive-thru marijuana sales.
Though Scottsdale City Council will have the final say on the matter, the request by a Harvest of Scottsdale to add a drive thru went up in smoke – so to speak – at a recent Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
According to the staff presentation, the Scottsdale Police Department was OK with the request and there were no comments from the public against the dispensary adding a drive-thru.
But the marijuana dispensary at 15190 N. Hayden Road in the Scottsdale Airpark area had its request rejected by a 4-2 vote July 12.
Chair Renee Higgs and George Ertel were in favor of a drive-thru, though that was not nearly enough to overcome the dissenting votes by Barney Gonzales, Diana Kaminski, Christian Scarbrough and William Serena.
This could have opened the possibility of drive-thru windows for other dispensaries, as Harvest wanted a zoning ordinance “to allow marijuana uses the option to have drive-thru operations.”
Nine months ago, Florida-based Trulieve began the process of requesting a drive thru by sending a letter to the city.
According to its letter, “Not unlike Arizona’s allowance for other drive-thru uses, this option at a dispensary allows for faster transaction times, and importantly, allows for our most immunocompromised patients to receive their medicine without exposing themselves to in-person shopping.
“Drive-thru capabilities are allowed by state law,” Harvest/Trulieve noted.
“The consumption of cannabis while operating a vehicle, or riding as a passenger, is strictly prohibited by law,” the marijuana company added.
Andrew Bauer of Trulieve Harvest said his company has 21 Arizona dispensaries – the largest marijuana operation in the state. The Scottsdale location has 60 employees.
He noted Harvest of Scottsdale was originally a bank, which previously had drive-thru services.
Explaining his opposition, Serena acknowledged Harvest of Scottsdale “is a great operator – it’s not a reflection of you.”
But, he added, he wasn’t sure city residents want this: “I want more voter confidence,” Serena said.
Gonzales agreed, noting the proposed amendment “does not conform with the adopted (city) General Plan” – which was approved by voters.
Bauer countered that though the amendment would remove prohibitions to marijuana drive-thru services, each dispensary would have to apply for approval.
Harvest of Scottsdale actually failed twice, first with a proposed zoning amendment, then with an amendment to an existing conditional use permit – both needed for a drive-thru operation.
But the marijuana company is scheduled to ask Scottsdale City Council for the amendments that would allow a drive-thru in August.
Scottsdale has six marijuana operations – five dispensaries and one cultivation facility.
On Nov. 3, 2020, state voters approved the Smart and Safe Arizona Act (Proposition 207). This made the Arizona Department of Health Services responsible for adopting rules to regulate marijuana, including the licensing of a new type of marijuana dispensary for recreational use.
In June 2021 the Scottsdale City Council approved an amendment to the zoning ordinance allowing recreational marijuana uses at facilities that are also licensed for medical marijuana uses.
The ordinance allows for dispensaries “subject to approval of a conditional use permit by the City Council.”
According to agenda material, one part of the ordinance “does not allow for drive-thru or drive-in operations at a marijuana establishment.”
Nicole Yelland of Truelieve/Harvest of Scottsdale said the marijuana company will continue its drive for a drive-thru.
“We are looking forward to the opportunity to present in front of the City Council in September to discuss the merits of our pursuit,” she said.
