The decisions that shape the future of Scottsdale schools and the city are being made by women.
Of the 12 elected positions – mayor, city council and school board – in the city, eight are held by women.
Yet women – even those who have risen to levels of career and personal success – often have a voice in their heads: “You’re not good enough!”
According to a recent New Yorker magazine article, a college professor in the 1970s “kept hearing female students confessing experiences that reminded her of her own: they were sure they’d failed exams, even if they always did well.”
Pauline Clance wrote a book about the self-doubt that plagues her and is shared by millions of women: “The Impostor Phenomenon.”
So how did these leaders in Scottsdale find the confidence to run for office – successfully telling voters they were the right ones to guide the present and shape the future?
Moms.
Several of them told the Progress their mothers were instrumental in giving them the mindset that they were good enough – and the confidence to take one of life’s biggest risks: putting yourself on a ballot.
The eight women – and four men – elected to represent their city on City Council and Scottsdale Unified Governing Board both have meetings Tuesday, May 16.
In the coming weeks, council members will pore over how to make a $2.5 billion budget best serve an estimated population of 242,753. Meanwhile, school board members will ponder how to best use the growing $214 million budget to serve a shrinking population of just over 20,000 students.
Answering a divided taxpayer base on hot-button issues such as school curriculum and “road diets” is often a can’t-please-everyone job.
Just before Mother’s Day, the Progress asked the elected women of Scottsdale what influence their mothers had on their decisions to seek leadership roles.
Here are the stories of those who answered:
Tammy Caputi
City Council member
I'm in public office to make the future even better for my kids. I've lived, run a business and raised a family in Scottsdale for over 20 years; it’s all about making sure the city remains as amazing for the next generations as it’s been for us.
I’ve focused on working collaboratively with our schools and local businesses to keep our city vibrant and successful both today and tomorrow.
I have three girls: 19, 16, 13 – three teenagers at once!
Julie Cieniawski
SUSD board member
My mother taught me that women play a very important role in society. It is through finding and using that inner strength that we are capable of leading others through many diverse and complex challenges.
Having the strength to recognize an unhealthy situation led my mom to make life-altering decisions and place her family ahead of her own personal pride. She abruptly became a single mother raising four young teenage children independently. Working multiple jobs to make ends meet, she demonstrated the importance of working hard to create a better future.
The lessons my mom has taught me were about the importance of identifying your interests and placing your efforts behind your values. Our family heavily relied on our neighborhood district public schools. My mother, teachers and coaches inspired me to create and accomplish my goals.
I have surrounded myself with strong women throughout my lifetime. As a result, I have raised my own children to be independent thinkers, respect others and recognize that the value they add to society is based on the work they put into their own lives.
My mother has played an important role in my role as a leader, teacher and parent. I hope that I provide a positive influence to others in helping create a more accepting, peaceful and non-judgemental world.
(Quoting Amy Rees Anderson):
"Here's to strong women, may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them."
Libby Hart-Wells
SUSD Board member
My mother has a quiet resolve but one that is mixed with lots of wit and wisdom. She possesses a type of strength of mind and heart that many underestimate because she is humble. I've learned this is a key characteristic of a servant leader and I respect and value it and work very hard to emulate it.
My mom is very clever and funny, if you're lucky enough to get her talking and is one-with-Nature personified.
Seriously, she took a leaf and in 12 months nurtured it into a 2-foot high shrub!
Reflecting on your question, I realize part of why I chose leadership and in education specifically, is because of the perseverance of both of my parents in getting higher education degrees as adults.
My mom made many sacrifices to enable the success of others, but she still made the time to pursue higher education that ultimately helped insulate our family from volatile economic turns. I hope in some small way to make it less of a struggle for others to achieve what my mom did.
Betty Janik
City Council member
I have fond memories of my mother. She was the heart of our family. She grew up as a depression era baby and was the 10th of 13 children. Growing up, she did not have much in terms of worldly possessions, but she had the love and support of her family.
It is this love that she shared with us – dad, my two brothers and me. She considered us blessings from God. Her role as a leader was in service to her family. She was a stay-at-home mom and was always there to support us. Fortunately, I was able to follow in her footsteps for the formative years with my three children.
I have been involved in numerous service organizations throughout the years. My role as Scottsdale City councilwoman is a continuation of this role. I view leadership as service to others – family, neighbors, communities. I am proud that my children are also involved in service to community in various ways. I have nine grandchildren and I hope that they see the value of community involvement based on the example of their parents and grandparents.
Solange Whitehead
City Council member
My mom was like a super fun best friend when we were being good. But she had no patience for complaints of any type: bullies were scaredy cats that I could handle on my own, problems were opportunities and being sick was simply not an option.
When I broke my foot in middle school, I suggested she drive me on my paper route. No way. I was back on my purple, banana-seat bike with a stack of newspapers at 6 the next morning. Cast and all.
She was hardcore not-helicopter mom. My mom’s name was Iris Jane Szwarc.
While she got older, her ideas and enthusiasm never did.
My parents were married 60 years when we lost her in 2019 but we’re all still afraid to complain!
