Will the city manager replace himself?

Fans of Jim Thompson, Scottsdale’s acting city manager, might be a bit unnerved by the agenda for the Tuesday, Sept. 19, Scottsdale City Council executive session:
“Discuss and consider employment, assignment, appointment, promotion, demotion, dismissal, salary and other contract terms, disciplining or resignation of the city manager.”
Several of those options sound quite punitive.
But Thompson “is not thinking of resigning nor is he aware of any issues related to discipline or dismissal,” city spokesman Kelly Corsette told the Progress.
The acting city manager’s contract expires in less than four weeks.
The executive session agenda also includes language regarding “employment matters relating to the city manager’s office; and discussion or consultation with the city attorney for legal advice.”
By law, staff and elected officials are not permitted to discuss details of executive sessions, which are not open to the public.
The Sept. 19 session, which precedes a regular council meeting, could be as innocuous as a check-in on the city manager search that officially started June 20.
Three months ago, Council directed the city’s Human Resources Department “to explore options for the recruitment of a charter city manager and to report back to the city council.”
This somewhat complicated matter began in the fall of 2022.
After five–plus years with the city, Thompson “retired” as city manager last September, but was retained as acting city manager.
His pay was reduced from $375,000 to $347,000, with the difference being paid to an agency that negotiated the unusual situation.
The agreement called for Thompson to be named “acting city manager effective Oct. 12, 2022, until the earlier of a new city manager or acting city manager being appointed or Oct. 13, 2023.”
As Thompson kept his normal duties for nine months, some wondered if the city was actually searching for his replacement.
At the end of February, Sonnie Kirtley of the Coalition of Greater Scottsdale asked the council, “Who is in charge of the new city manager search?”
Four months later, Scottsdale finally began the search for the permanent city manager.
Self-replacement?
It might sound like a bad sci-fi movie, but Thompson could be his own replacement.
On June 20, Councilwoman Tammy Caputi was the only elected official to vote against beginning the search. She stressed Thompson “is willing and able to continue as our city manager.”
Caputi pushed for Thompson to be re-hired.
Asked if he was hoping to continue as city manager beyond October, Thompson first stated he understands the need for “a public process brought forward to address what happens after my current contract expires Oct. 13.
“I want to continue serving this wonderful community alongside so many amazing city employees, so I intend to be part of that process,” Thompson said.
So after retiring and unretiring – Thompson might just replace himself.
That would not sit well with COGS, whic sent a strongly worded letter to City Council June 19.
“Mr. Thompson’s interim/acting position should not be extended, nor should he be returned to the full-status city manager,” the letter stated.
Thompson, however, can successfully point to experience running the city’s $2.5 billion budget, which includes numerous capital improvement projects.
City Council also understands the complex work Thompson did in negotiating an agreement with the Rio Verde Foothills Standpipe District.
Kent Thomas, an RVF Standpipe board member, said Thompson was instrumental in helping the two sides reach a quick deal to resume providing water to the unincorporated area outside city limits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.