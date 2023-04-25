Many around Scottsdale would growl – if not worse – on hearing plans for a massive industrial project coming to their neighborhood.
Conversely, around DC Ranch, some are hoping a sprawling stretch of desert land will be converted entirely into an industrial development.
To be fair, most likely would prefer the natural “desert farm” between Bell and Pima roads just east of the Loop 101 to remain as it is. But they realize change is coming after a development company paid $125 million for 124 acres of State Trust Land put up for auction.
One year later, a big Mack Innovation Park plan is about to “flip” that sprawling desert land into industrial buildings – and, perhaps, hotels, apartments and/or condominiums.
The mixed-use plan has some in neighboring DC Ranch ready to protest.
The initial Mack Innovation Park proposal was for 11 buildings combining for 1.2 million square feet of industrial space.
The design plan repeatedly makes claims the project would make a famous architect nod in approval.
“It is through this rich history of art and architecture that has become synonymous with the culture of the city of Scottsdale, that it felt appropriate to implement inspirations of Frank Lloyd Wright within the design concept,” reads the introduction to the project’s design narrative.
“Two such FLW projects lead the impetus for the conceptual design for the Mack Innovation Park buildings: The Rose Pauson House and Taliesin West.”
All the neighbors aren’t buying it.
Three weeks ago, the DC Ranch HOA sent its residents notice of a public meeting on the development “outside of but adjacent to DC Ranch.”
Julie Glessner, a DC Ranch resident, tried to rally residents against parts of the project on the Nextdoor app.
More than 100 comments poured into her post.
“Welcome to the new LA,” Paul Flood groaned.
“Sadly developers rule in Scottsdale,” Sara Winter added.
Ken Leemon of McDowell Mountain Ranch said the project looks good, but wondered “will this fit Frank Lloyd Wright's design philosophy of organic architecture, creating harmony between building and the environment?”
After attending a March 31 public meeting sponsored by the developer, Glessner said she was upset over a proposal to rezone from industrial to mixed-use.
“Once rezoned to mixed-use, they would then have to fall within mixed-use restrictions, which could include thousands of apartments,” she said. “Their proposal included luxury high end condos, apartments and senior living.”
She’s more than a little suspicious: “We believe the developer has created a worst-case scenario in order to scare the neighborhoods into allowing a zoning change to ‘mixed-use.’ As we all have seen happen in the past, the developer would then have a clean slate to cram in thousands of four-story high apartments.”
The DC Ranch Community Council “is closely monitoring the Mack development,” spokeswoman Chris Irish said.
“Whether the parcel is developed as full light industrial or includes a mixed-use component,” Irish said, “DC Ranch’s primary concerns are safety, traffic and aesthetics, and how the development impacts the surrounding residential and commercial areas.”
DC Ranch is lobbying for a project that “does not detract from the livability of but rather is synergistic with the surrounding neighborhoods.”
That sounds good to Councilman Tom Durham, who lives about 5 miles from the area and attended the public meeting – purely as an observer, he stressed.
The developers “have a right to build the industrial project, that’s what the zoning is,” Durham said. “The developers proposed mixed use if the community would rather have that.”
Durham said Mack representatives first asked those in favor of all-industrial to raise their hands, then asked those who preferred a mixed-use component to put their hands in the air.
“It seemed pretty evenly split, 50-50,” Durham said.
“Concerns for mixed use I think are heights of buildings,” Durham added. “And if a hotel is involved or apartments are involved, there are concerns about height and density and car traffic.”
Durham said he doesn’t have a personal preference on the development.
“I’ll let people that live in the neighborhood weigh in on the pros and cons … I’d like to see development the neighborhood prefers.”
Like others, if Durham really had his way, the 124 acres would remain as undisturbed as it is.
“I hate to see our desert lands go,” he said with a sigh. “But this has been zoned industrial for a long time. I’d like to preserve as much of the desert environment as we can, in this case it’s not possible.”
Ditto for Councilwoman Solange Whitehead, a longtime Sweetwater Ranch resident.
“When I moved into my house, DC Ranch didn’t exist,” she said – referring not to the historic ranch, itself, but the master-planned community built in the late 1990s. “It’s always hard for the people living some place to see large amounts of desert disappear.”
Like Durham, she understands the industrial zoning has been in place for decades. “Some people in DC Ranch have encouraged the developer to go through a rezoning and change some of it to multi-use,” she said.
“Honestly, I think industrial will be the least visually impactful and create the least amount of traffic,” Whitehead said. But she was quick to clarify that.
“When people think of industrial, they think of factories. This isn’t going to be factories.”
She said she expects the development to have warehouses, storage and other commercial uses.
“It’s well-designed, architecturally attractive,” Whitehead said.
A councilwoman since 2019, Whitehead noted this is “probably the largest industrial parcel that has come through since I’ve been on council.”
A law firm representing the development did not answer questions from the Progress about the Mack project timeline.
A tentative proposal submitted to the city repeatedly promises the project will be stunning, visually.
“This project is utilizing native desert planting throughout the project along with a design that is inspired by the historical and cultural context of Frank Lloyd Wright, who is recognized as an innovator regionally, citywide and locally,” the narrative reads.
“While most industrial buildings are large, flat, and overwhelming, this project seeks to minimize the standard by creating overlapping walls, use of fieldstone and other materials, textures, dramatic and dynamic architectural features that are pleasing to the surrounding neighborhood while eye-catching from the freeway.
“By implementing a Frank Lloyd Wright inspired design, the industrial building is elevated from a building solely of function to a building of form and elevated, quality design.”
And it vows to be better than the current desert landscape.
“The project will greatly enhance the design character of the area. The property currently adds little to the character of the area. This project will greatly enhance the setting …The design character of the project further enhances the area by utilizing and implementing an artistic interpretation of Frank Llyod Wright style design within the buildings creating an interesting and pleasant view for travelers along the freeway and from the neighborhood.”
When the Mack Real Estate Group bought the property, according to the narrative, “The intent of this major acquisition was to capitalize on the freeway adjacency, desirable Scottsdale location and existing zoning entitlements to develop a new, Class-A industrial campus.
“The campus, termed Mack Innovation Park, will fill a sorely lacking market need and provide employment opportunities in the area.”
