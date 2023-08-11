Airpark tequila maker scores trio of hits

When Tequila Corrido re-launched in 2018 after being dormant for eight years, brand ambassador Brian Raab and CEO Anthony Boyle looked at how to market the newly acquired product.
The remembered the word “corrido” is Spanish for socially relevnt topics and the vaquero lifestyle. And they wanted to make it the choice of rock stars.
So they turned to a rock star in the tequila industry: master distiller Anna María Romero.
“She loved that we are based on the corrido since those songs are still out there and are still relevant,” Raab said. “She loved how nicely it fit with our brand.”
The result draping each bottle with a thin leather bracelet anchored by a guitar pick.
Then they wanted what’s in the bottle to present a composition of flavors that would rock taste buds.
Romero suggested they consider each barre like a musician looks at their instrument.
“Each one of those barrels has such a unique personality,” Raab said. “Individually those barrels can be a little bit better, they can be a little bit sweeter, they can come off and have a profile that may not be amazing by itself but can have certain flavors that you appreciate when you take that blending in that barrel and put it together.”
This distilling team then built barrels out of recycled wood and blends of other types of wood to achieve notes of smokiness, sweetness and citrus.
Through this process, Tequila Corrido produced three flavors; blanco, reposado and añejo. Raab also teased that Tequila Corrido could be releasing an extra añejo flavor within the next year.
These flavors have become hits in the tequila industry.
The blanco is bottled and aged for three days before it is shipped out and offers an orange peel taste and orange blossom aroma. The reposado, which translates to “restful,” offers a finer taste since it takes a laborious process to create.
“We actually take a used tequila barrel and we let (the mixture) sit there for three days and then we spread it out over three different barrels which it will sit in for another five months,” Raab said. “We don’t age for time, we age for taste, and that’s really what we are doing. We’re trying to taste the profiles.”
But perhaps the most arduous tequila to perfect is the añejo flavor, which is aged for 18 months – six in Mexican merlot wine barrels and 12 in hand-selected oak barrels.
The tequila has appeared now in bars, restaurants and stores in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Tennessee and Florida. Raab also is working on taking it to other markets in other states.
Tequila Corrido can sell tequila online in 38 states.
Tequila continues to climb the charts and compete with bourbon and vodka as the top-selling spirit as ResearchandMarket.com anticipates that the global tequila market size will reach $14.35 billion by 2028.
“Our goal is to own these markets that we’re going to be in and the next big steps for us will be (owning) California and Florida,” he said. “We definitely have our work cut out for us but it’s going to be fun.”
Info: ilovetequilacorrido.com
