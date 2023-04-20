Fans of whiskey and Mediterranean barbecue might be happy to hear that Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen at Andaz Scottsdale Resort is partnering with the award-winning Vermont-based distillery WhistlePig Rye for a Mezze + Rye Cookout.
The event on Saturday, April 22, is part of Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen’s “Off The Line” series, which for the past two years has featured collaborations with different makers of alcoholic beverages.
“We are partnering with different chefs, different breweries, distilleries, winemakers or somebody from the industry to create an experience for our guests,” said Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen Executive Chef Dushyant Singh.
The “Mezze + Rye Cookout” will treat 50 guests at Andaz Scottsdale Resort’s olive grove to grilled items ranging from steak to octopus and vegetarian options like Moroccan salad and Mezze-infused spreads.
Although the food will satisfy diners' taste buds, it is the ambiance that Singh believes sets this event apart.
“We thought it'd be really cool to do something outdoors and that's what we came up with ‘Mezze + Rye,’” Singh said. “Mezze came about because Weft & Warp is a Mediterranean restaurant, so we do have a Mezze section on our menu.
“I thought ‘how cool it would be to have a Mediterranean-inspired barbecue that we can do outside and the Olive Grove area where we have all trees outside and where you guys were sitting outside.”
“Then we’d have rye from WhistlePig that we will make cocktails with.”
Though the event has a relatively small capacity, Singh believes its exclusivity will enhance the intimacy.
“That's the DNA of this resort and also with Weft & Warp,” he said. “We're not one of those big restaurants with 200 or 300 people coming in. We want people to come in, have wine, and be in this little space.
“I think (keeping it) intimate helps me, the distilleries and whoever we are partnering with to actually have a conversation with a guest about why we are doing it and what we are doing.”
Adding to the atmosphere will be light live music, backyard games and the screening of cult classic movies to create what the resort calls “an idyllic dining experience.”
“Most of the experiences which you see around the Valley, it's sit-down dinners, and I wanted to break away from that,” said Singh. “I didn't want to have another one where people sit down and then you get courses after courses.”
Given the event is 4-7 p.m. on “all this beautiful landscape,” he said “people can come in and enjoy live music, stand outside and enjoy more of a food festival vibe. That's what we wanted to create.”
Although Singh is excited to conjure up new dishes and break away from his regular menu, he is most excited about working with a whiskey brand that he enjoys on the rocks or in a Manhattan during his spare time.
“I’m honestly just a big fan of WhistlePig,” Singh said. “I just love its rye and I think it's a very well-made rye whiskey with a great flavor profile, smoothness and everything. It has been such a fun partner so far.”
Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen will offer two surprise special cocktails as well as bourbon and whiskey samplings.
Due to all of the unique offerings, Singh hopes that this event generates more, and has teased he could be eyeing several in the summer.
“I hope to have people meet each other, have a great time and have it be memorable,” he said.
If You Go:
Off The Line: Mezze + Rye Cookout
When: 4 p.m. Saturday, April 22
Where: Weft & Warp Art Bar + Kitchen, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale.
Cost: $55
