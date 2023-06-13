Babbo aims to score home run with day of giving

Babbo Italian Eatery is swinging for the fences June 15 with its second annual Baseball for Babbo Day of Giving event, when it will donate all sale proceeds to the Seena Magowitz Foundation – a national nonprofit for pancreatic cancer research and awareness
Last year Babbo raised just over $100,000 for the charity and is aiming to exceed that total because “it’s a cause that is very near and dear to our hearts,” said Babbo Italian Eatery marketing director Taylor Schultz.
“Since we are a family-run restaurant that has been around for over 20 years, it felt like it was the right time to do it around Father’s Day especially since Babbo means ‘daddy’ in Italian,” she said.
This year’s campaign is personal for Schultz, the daughter of Babbo founder Ken Pollack.
When Pollack was given the devastating diagnosis of stage four pancreatic cancer in February 2021, things didn’t look good. He was given a prognosis of three to six months to live.
He defied the odds and fought vigilantly until he died last December.
During his fight, Ken made strong connections with his care team at HonorHealth Research Institute and Mayo Hospital and the Seena Magowitz Foundation.
“He connected with the (Seena Magowitz Foundation) through the care he was receiving at HonorHealth,” Schultz recalled. “He learned that it donates a lot of funds to pancreatic cancer research, which is very important because it's a very underdiagnosed disease and it is oftentimes diagnosed very late.
“The more research we have, the better it is for anybody going through that sort of treatment process.”
Because of this, June 15 marks a big day for Babbo Italian Eatery’s eight valley locations — Glendale, Queen Creek, Cave Creek, Scottsdale, Mesa, Surprise, Phoenix and Goodyear — as the restaurants will donate 100% of its earnings from dine-in, take out, gift card and merchandise sales to the Seena Magowitz foundation.
Since Pollack was also a lifelong baseball fan, each location will also feature raffles that give customers the chance to score baseball memorabilia like signed jerseys, baseball cards and baseballs donated as a courtesy of Memory Lane Inc., Milwaukee Brewers merchandise and Arizona Diamondbacks season tickets. Raffle tickets and individual donations can be made on Babbo Italian Eatery’s website, babboitalian.com.
Additionally, the Ken Pollack family and Roger Magowitz will each match funds raised during the Baseball for Babbo Day of Giving event up to $50,000.
However, most of the revenue is expected to come from dine-in, take out and gift card sales.
“We’re very known for our spaghetti and meatballs, we have amazing salads, pizzas, huge calzones and then we have some summer cocktails as part of our summer menu right now,” Schultz said.
Schultz's favorite item on the menu is “a zucca pizza which is a light pizza that is topped with fresh zucchini, squash, mozzarella, scallions and goat cheese. It’s delicious."
Food aside, June 15 is a day dedicated to giving back.
As Ken Pollack was a philanthropic man, Schultz says this event represents who her father was.
“He was really excited about it and was really happy to be able to do this. My dad is definitely a philanthropist at heart,” Schultz said. “One of his sayings was ‘if you give, you will get and if you get, you should give.’ This is something that just“He was really excited about it and was really happy to be able to do this. My dad is definitely a philanthropist at heart,” Schultz said. “One of his sayings was ‘if you give, you will get and if you get, you should give. This is something that just totally embodied him and everything he did.”
She is looking forward to seeing her staff and customers rally behind a cause.
“It’s just a way to bring everybody together for a unified cause and really honor somebody that we care about,” Schultz said. “I feel like our staff is really excited and just we want to get the word out there for the state of giving.”
If You Go:
Baseball for Babbo Day of Giving
When: 11 a.m. Thursday, June 15
Where: Babbo Italian Eatery Scottsdale is located at 8840 E Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale
Info: babboitalian.com, 480-291-5050
