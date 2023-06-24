Chicken Shack hatches Scottsdale venue

As fried chicken continues to sweep the nation as one of the hottest culinary trends, Pasadena-founded Daddy’s Chicken Shack has begun a migration eastward with the opening of its first franchised location in Scottsdale.
Located at 11107 Scottsdale Road near Shea Boulevard, Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened a month ago and has already garnered a strong following.
“We are honored to celebrate our strong Arizona roots and launch the national franchise here in our own backyard,” said Daddy’s Chicken Shack President Dave Liniger Jr. of Scottsalde.
“Scottsdale just seemed like a natural choice for the company’s growth.”
Daddy’s Chicken Shack was founded in 2018 by husband-and-wife duo Pace Webb and Chris Georgalas to create a homey style fast casual dining space paying homage to a family favorite food, fried chicken.
“We aim to provide customers with insight into who Daddy’s Chicken Shack is – a brand looking to spread sunshine, happiness and above all else, quality food to enjoy among family and friends,” said Pace Webb.
But after hatching success in its debut location, Daddy’s Chicken Shack caught the attention of Dave Liniger Jr., the founder of RE/MAX real estate company and partner of Area 15 ventures who was looking to bite into the restaurant market.
Linger bought ownership of a franchise at the right time.
Daddy’s found shared restaurant space that took over the former home of Macayo’s Mexican Food along Scottsdale Road.
Located next door to a Starbucks coffee shop, Daddy’s Chicken Shack spent seven months converting the remnants of the festive Mexican establishment into a sleek, bright and casual dining space primed to become an ideal lunch spot for the area.
“This location has exactly what you want in a lunch spot,” said Daddy’s Chicken Shack Scottsdale general manager and Mark Bowman of Cave Creek.
“There are businesses all-around here – there's got to be between 100 and 150 businesses around us – and we have a huge amount of potential business in the daytime five days a week and this is prime real estate in Scottsdale so it’s the same for nighttime.”
Although it secured a promising location, Daddy’s Chicken Shack knew it had to make its mark by cooking up crave-able, crispy chicken. It does that by making almost everything in-house.
“Every sauce is house-made and we do not buy frozen chicken patties,” Bowman said. “We cut the chicken, brine it overnight in a buttermilk brine that we make, dredge it and then before we put it in the pressure fryer, we stretch the chicken a second time which gives it a crispiness and a flakiness because it’s really important to have that crust.”
Even the pickles are made through a meticulous process.
“We make our pickles ourselves,” Bowman said. “We buy cucumbers, vinegar and spices and it takes three days to make them so we have to plan ahead.”
Because of this, each meal features a distinct crunch to accompany the juiciness of the fried-to-order chicken.
So far, the bestseller on the menu has been the “Nashville Daddy” which has five levels of spice ranging from country, which has no spice, to extra hot, which has a ghost pepper sauce.
But for customers unsure of which chicken sandwich they might like, Daddy’s Chicken Shack offers the “Lil’ Daddy Flight, which is a chicken sandwich tasting flight “with three chicken tender slider versions of its top-selling sandwiches: Big Daddy, Spicy Daddy, Nashville Daddy – in the medium heat flavor – and All American Daddy.
The menu doesn’t stop at chicken and sandwiches though. It also includes a breakfast burrito, breakfast sandwich, funnel cake style waffle, loaded fries, cookies and a strawberry yogurt parfait.
With its first franchise location enjoying success in the west’s most Western town, Daddy’s Chicken Shack is exploring a rapid expansion and Bowman sees this location as the one to hatch it.
Daddy’s Chicken Shack is currently exploring plans to open more stores across the nation but it does plan to open nine more locations throughout Arizona within the next five to six years.
