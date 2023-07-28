Peter McQuaid doesn’t let age get in his way

Peter McQuaid, then a Tempe Preparatory Academy student, so desperately fell in love with food and beverage that he relentlessly messaged celebrity chef Beau MacMillan on Facebook.
“I blew him up on Facebook,” McQuaid said with a laugh. “I maybe sent 20 messages before he responded to me. I remember he just wrote, ‘Come down and check out Sanctuary.’”
He met with the chef de cuisine, Russell LaCasce, who is now the executive chef at the Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale. McQuaid started working at Sanctuary the next weekend.
Seven years later, McQuaid and MacMillan have paired up for Cala, a Clive Collective restaurant in Senna House Scottsdale, a Curio Collection hotel by Hilton. McQuaid, 25, serves as executive chef. Also mentored by Barrio Café’s Chef Silvana Salcido Esparza, McQuaid admits he’s had his fair share of naysayers.
“I just put my head down and do what I love,” he said about quelling doubt.
“I know I have my skills. I know I’m a great cook and can stand up against anybody. It doesn’t matter how old you are. If you have the passion for it, that’s all that matters.”
McQuaid, who attended the International Culinary Center, fell in love with cooking and had the passion for it at an early age.
“I just loved being in the kitchen on holidays with my family,” he said. “I realized at an early age that food really just brings people together. On holidays, you may have cousins over who you might not see all the time, along with other family members.
“Everybody can sit at a table with a beautiful spread of food and have a conversation and a great meal.”
McQuaid’s passions have evolved a bit.
“Obviously food and cooking are still my ultimate passions,” he said. “But I love the hospitality of it now. I enjoy seeing the restaurants open and building teams. Now, my passions have extended to service, the décor and the vibe of the restaurant. I love seeing my sous chefs in the kitchen. When you’re a kid, you’re just thinking about food.”
McQuaid — whose go-to dishes are soups and stews — is schooled in opening restaurants. He and MacMillan introduced Money, Baby! to Las Vegas in April 2021, and now Cala.
“The best moment I’ve had in my life pretty much is opening night,” he said with a smile while guests bustle around him.
“It’s right when we’re opening the doors and I’m looking at all my guys smiling and they have their chef coats on, ready to go. That gives me the most pride and joy, for sure.”
Cala specializes in coastal Mediterranean dishes, including “beautiful, handmade pasta.”
“I have an amazing pasta machine in the back,” he said. “I have a guy who comes in and makes fresh pasta every morning. We have fresh pizza dough, fresh focaccia bread. We try to do as much as we can from scratch. We just have fun with those light Mediterranean flavors.”
Recent additions to the menu include Moroccan braised organic chicken with green olive and preserved lemon jus roasted squash, basmati rice, chickpeas, sesame seed dukkah and apricot; and a tamarind braised lamb shank with harissa honey-glazed carrots, crispy garlic, feta dill yogurt and cilantro.
The flaming saganaki — fried kasseri cheese, kalamata olive, lemon housemade focaccia and Greek brandy lit on fire — is a popular dish as well.
“We’ve had fun with some of those coastal flavors to go with the vibe in the restaurant,” he said.
Lumache a la vodka, with pancetta, heirloom tomato and vodka sauce is the eatery’s signature dish.
“It’s a super classic vodka sauce that we’ve perfected,” McQuaid explains. “That’s our No. 1 seller in the restaurant. I was messing with a meatball recipe for a couple of weeks. I nailed it and now we have a giant Sicilian meatball on the menu, with Wagyu beef, smoked bacon marinara, truffled ricotta and grilled garlic toast. It’s to die for.”
Daily, Cala offers brunch with creative dishes like Cala Turkish eggs — smoked salmon, avocado, chile fried organic eggs, whipped yogurt, shaved radish, pickled onion and toasted pita — and lemon ricotta pancakes.
“Brunch seven days a week is nice for visitors who are staying at the hotel,” he said.
“I just love Phoenix and Scottsdale. I think the food scene is exploding and all my family’s here. I moved away a couple of times — lived in New York City, Vegas for a little bit, Northern Nevada. But something’s always drawing me back to Arizona. I’m excited to be a part of the growing food scene.”
